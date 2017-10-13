North Star State Women

A crossword puzzle clue in a recent The Wall Street Journal referred to The Northwest Territory in the U.S. Curious, I looked up the reference and found that parts of the State of Minnesota, the North Star State, were included in that designation. That provided me with a perfect opportunity to research women with ties to Minnesota. Match the woman with her accomplishment:

_____ 1. Her book Sexual Harassment of Working Women argues that sexual harassment is sexual discrimination under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

_____ 2. Her books about life in the 19th century are known to us as the Little House on the Prairie series.

_____ 3. The first woman to reach the North Pole by crossing the ice.

_____ 4. The first dean of women at the University of Minnesota, she was later the first full-time president of Radcliffe College.

_____ 5. She dedicated much of her adult life to saving the Everglades.

A. Laura Ingalls Wilder

B. Ada Comstock

C. Marjory Stoneman Douglas

D. Catharine MacKinnon

E. Ann Bancroft

Author Laura Ingalls Wilder, known for the Little House on the Prairie book series, lived as a child with her family for a few years near Lake City and Walnut Grove, Minnesota. Wilder accepted her first teaching position in 1882, a few months shy of her 16th birthday. After her marriage, she and her family lived for a time near Spring Valley, Minnesota. Later, they moved to Missouri and she began writing. As a way to generate income and due to her writing style, Wilder was encouraged to expand her earlier writings about her childhood and upbringing during the years of the Great Depression. In 1932, her Little House in the Big Woods was published. The Little House series of eight books were translated into over 40 languages and are viewed as an authentic version of life in the 19th century. A ninth volume was discovered after the death of her daughter and was published in 1971 titled The First Four Years. A television series loosely based on her books aired from 1974-1984.

Born in Moorhead, Minnesota, Ada Comstock was as a pioneer in women’s education. The first dean of women at the University of Minneapolis and the first full-time president of Radcliffe College, Comstock served as dean at Smith College from 1912 to 1923. Comstock began her career as an assistant in the rhetoric department at the University of Minnesota after completing her undergraduate education at Smith College and receiving her master’s degree at Columbia University in 1899. She rose to full professor at the University of Minnesota before moving to Smith College, serving as dean as well as acting president from 1917-1918. Buildings have been named in her honor at each of the University of Minnesota, Smith College, and on the Radcliffe Quad. Today, the Ada Comstock Scholars Program at Smith College provides funding for nontraditional women students to complete their undergraduate education.

Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Marjory Stoneman Douglas graduated from Wellesley College where she was named “Class Orator.” She moved to Miami, Florida in 1915 and began working as a journalist at the Miami Herald. Her classic book The Everglades: River of Grass was published in 1947, the same year that Everglades National Park was established. After fighting for women’s rights and racial justice, Douglas made her mark in the area of environmental conservation. She worked throughout the rest of her life to save the Everglades, a national treasure and critical ecosystem, establishing a voting constituency, Friends of the Everglades, in 1970. Douglas has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

A native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, attorney, scholar, and professor Catharine MacKinnon attended Smith College for her undergraduate education and received her Ph.D. and J.D. from Yale University. During her tenure on the faculty at the University of Michigan Law School, she has focused her academic work on sexual harassment and pornography. Her book Sexual Harassment of Working Women was published in 1979. It argues that sexual harassment is a form of sexual discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Currently a visiting professor at the Harvard Law School, she served as the first Special Gender Advisor to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court from 2008-2012.

Polar explorer Ann Bancroft was born in Mendota Heights, Minnesota. In 1986, she became the only woman member of the Steger International Polar Expedition and the first woman known in history to have crossed the ice to the North Pole. Since that singular accomplishment, she has led the first women’s crossing of Greenland, led an expedition across the ice to the South Pole (thus becoming the first woman to cross the ice to both the North and South Poles), and one of the first two women to sail and ski across the landmass of Antarctica. Today, she is dedicated to inspiring women and girls to achieve their dreams through the stories of her adventures. Bancroft has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Learn about more she-roes and celebrate amazing women. These women with ties to the North Star State of Minnesota are among the more than 850 women profiled in the book Her Story: A Timeline of the Women Who Changed America. I am proud to tell women’s stories and write women back into history. I stand on their shoulders.