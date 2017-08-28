North West Low-Key Hates Her Brother Saint, According To Kim Kardashian

As if Kim Kardashian doesn’t have enough feuds on her hands, she has to mediate one in her own household.

While Taylor Swift is busy dropping not so subtle digs at the reality TV star in her new music video, Kardashian is busy dealing with warring toddlers.

The beauty mogul subbed in for Kelly Ripa on “Live with Kelly & Ryan” Monday morning and gave us all an update on her family, specifically daughter North, 4, and son, Saint, 20 months.

Apparently North, who Kardashian has repeatedly mentioned takes after dad Kanye West, isn’t too happy with the attention her younger sibling has been getting.

“I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister. I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase,” Kardashian explained to Seacrest. “She does not like her brother and it’s so hard for me.”

“She would get so jealous when I would breastfeed and all that kind of stuff,” she continued. “And now, the phase isn’t going away.”

Kardashian revealed that North will even try to outsmart her by hosting girls-only tea parties and “slam[ming] the door on her brother’s face.” Both end up crying, leaving the reality star at a loss over who to console first.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

As for other members in the KarJenner orbit, the 36-year-old also spoke out about her tense relationship with Caitlyn Jenner, who has been on rocky ground with the family ever since her tell-all memoir, The Secrets of My Life, was released.

While she admits that the two haven’t had much of a relationship as of late, Kim reiterates that Caitlyn will always be family, no matter what.

“I do believe that maybe this is maybe just a phase. I feel like there’s been so much hurt and pain with Caitlyn and my mom and at the end of the day I’ll always ride with my mom,” Kardashian said about the prospect of reconciling. “I’m just going to try and be super positive and hope that it all resolves itself.