North West Stars In First Fashion Campaign With Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner

North West is only 5 years old and yet we’re surprised it’s taken this long for the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to make her official fashion debut.

Kimye’s eldest child is front and center in Fendi’s second installment of the #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign for the brand’s Peekaboo handbag. While North is often photographed wearing dad’s Yeezy styles, this is her first foray into the modeling world ― look out Aunt Kendall!

In the photos, three generations of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty ― North, Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner ― lounge together in a field sporting the fashion house’s apparel.

Courtesy of Fendi

The three also appear together in a black-and-white shot overlooking Los Angeles with the youngster striking one of her now-signature sassy poses.

Courtesy of Fendi

The beauty mogul sits by herself in the final shot, clasping the handbag as she stares at the camera.

Courtesy of Fendi

In addition to the photos, the trio will star in a short video to be released Tuesday that’s set to Kanye West’s hit song “Love Lockdown.”

“The idea was to expand the concept of family, as it’s part of our history, and we wanted other families of women. In the case of the Kardashians, they are all three of them very strong women, with strong personalities. It’s an iconic family, who is known for its appearance, but we wanted to bring more of an intimate side to the table,” Fendi CEO Serge Brunschwig said in a statement.

Kardashian teased the campaign on social media on Monday, writing that it was “so major” to be featured in a shoot alongside her mother and daughter.

Fendi Campaign coming soon! So major to be in a campaign with my mom and daughter 💕 #FendiFamily #MeAndMyPeekaboo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 9, 2018

The Kardashian-Jenner offspring ― Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall and Khloe ― famously appeared together in a Calvin Klein underwear ad back in January that tried its best to hide Kylie’s then-secret pregnancy.

While North’s modeling career may just be getting started, she’s already well on her way to becoming a makeup guru in her own right. She recently snuck into mom’s new makeup palette, painting almost her entire face blue.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Jun 19, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT