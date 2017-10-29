Storm Barrels Toward Northeast On 5-Year Sandy Anniversary

An intensifying storm is expected to bring severe wind gusts and heavy rainfall to the northeastern United States on Sunday night, the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy making landfall in the region.

The storm began ramping up Sunday afternoon and will likely bring “damaging winds” to several states starting in the evening before tapering off early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal storm likely to bring damaging winds from the Northeast to New England tonight. pic.twitter.com/17n5rbUcpP — NWS (@NWS) October 29, 2017

The weather system may get a boost from Philipe, the tropical storm now moving away from Florida in a northeasterly direction as it peters out.

“There is increasing concern the remnants of Philippe will be fully ingested by the developing storm,” the NWS said Sunday afternoon.

“Confidence is rising for hurricane wind gusts, particularly across portions of [east and southeast Massachusetts] and [south Rhode Island,]” where wind gusts of 50-70 MPH may strike coastal areas.

Those winds may be powerful enough to down power lines and trees, triggering power outages

National Hurricane Center scientist Taylor Trogdon tweeted that the weather system was among the more “impressive” he’s seen.

One of the more impressive low level jet cores I’ve seen. 110 kts at 850mb screaming into Long Island tonight. pic.twitter.com/v1BgQpgEv2 — Taylor Trogdon (@TTrogdon) October 29, 2017

It’s just a very strong wind field. Likely to produce damaging wind gusts across a wide area. — Taylor Trogdon (@TTrogdon) October 29, 2017

In addition to dangerous winds, flash flooding is possible in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

“The flash flood threat will be highest in urban areas,” the NWS warned. “Particularly New York City metro area,” which took a beating when Sandy knocked out power to about 750,000 people.