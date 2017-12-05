Norwegian Soccer Star Performs Strip-Tease With Championship Trophy (NSFW)

Soccer player Aleksander Melgalvis celebrated Lillestrøm’s championship in the Norwegian Cup on Sunday with a strip-tease that ended with him placing his penis inside the coveted trophy.
The Norwegian defender’s stunt caused some offense, according to local media.
“Winning the cup is something big, and of course it should be celebrated,” said Football Association of Norway spokesman Yngve Haavik, per The Sun. “But surely it is possible to do so without showing such little respect to the King’s Cup and all it represents.”
But Melgalvis said many people supported his spur-of-the-moment antics ― and called the whole thing “fun.”
Here’s a NSFW video of the incident from Bild:
H/T Deadspin