Norwegian Soccer Star Performs Strip-Tease With Championship Trophy (NSFW)

Soccer player Aleksander Melgalvis celebrated Lillestrøm’s championship in the Norwegian Cup on Sunday with a strip-tease that ended with him placing his penis inside the coveted trophy.

“Winning the cup is something big, and of course it should be celebrated,” said Football Association of Norway spokesman Yngve Haavik, per The Sun. “But surely it is possible to do so without showing such little respect to the King’s Cup and all it represents.”