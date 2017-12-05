WEIRD NEWS
12/05/2017 12:27 pm ET Updated Dec 05, 2017

Norwegian Soccer Star Performs Strip-Tease With Championship Trophy (NSFW)

That's one way to celebrate a title.
By Ron Dicker
Trond Tandberg via Getty Images
Here's what Melgalvis looks like with clothes.

Soccer player Aleksander Melgalvis celebrated Lillestrøm’s championship in the Norwegian Cup on Sunday with a strip-tease that ended with him placing his penis inside the coveted trophy.

The Norwegian defender’s stunt caused some offense, according to local media.

“Winning the cup is something big, and of course it should be celebrated,” said Football Association of Norway spokesman Yngve Haavik, per The Sun. “But surely it is possible to do so without showing such little respect to the King’s Cup and all it represents.”

Bild video

But Melgalvis said many people supported his spur-of-the-moment antics ― and called the whole thing “fun.” 

Here’s a NSFW video of the incident from Bild: 

 

H/T Deadspin

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
