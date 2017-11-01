Nostalgia Theater Podcast: Producer Danny Bilson Talks 1990's The Flash

For this episode I'm joined by special guest Danny Bilson, a movie and TV veteran who's probably best known for being co-creator (along with Paul DeMeo) of the 1990 version of The Flash, which aired for one season on CBS, and co-writer of the 1991 feature film The Rocketeer. Danny was gracious enough to join me for a fun and freewheeling conversation about the ins-and-outs of the industry as we covered the the Flash's too-brief first TV run and its ignominious cancellation. We also talked about the production of The Rocketeer, the short-lived ABC adaption of The Human Target, UPN's The Sentinel, and much more! Listen via the embed below, or subscribe at iTunes, Stitcher Radio, TuneIn Radio, or Google Play (and remember to leave a review!). Like always, send any questions or comments to MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com, and don't forget to hit "like" on our Facebook page.