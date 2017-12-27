Not another bitcoin article

There is no such thing as intrinsic value. A gold bar, a paper dollar, or a sports car – things are only worth what someone else will pay or do for them. This is a difficult concept to reconcile for those who struggle to understand the model of cryptocurrency. “It’s not real,” they often say. Neither is a penny. If society suddenly vanished from the face of the earth, what value would a penny hold? What would gold be worth? The answer to both questions is nothing.

So what aspects of society make gold valuable? Two basic phenomena: scarcity and demand. People want gold because (1) there’s not a lot of it, and the more we find, the even less of it there is; and (2) societal trends have dictated that people seem to want it. There’s not a lot of it and people seem to want it. Those same two phenomena are what make bitcoin valuable – there’s a finite amount of bitcoin and society seems to want it. The social factors that drive the demand for bitcoin, or gold, are somewhat arbitrary, though social scientists might disagree. They could argue that aggregate societal demand for a good is indicative of the sum of each individual’s actions to maximize their own utility, and that an increased demand for gold, or bitcoin, or silver dollars signals a loss of confidence in other forms of currency. We could analyze what social factors we think drive the demand for bitcoin, and our findings could even be used as predictors for long-term price forecasting. Sadly, those questions won’t be answered here. To answer them, first we’d have to have a discussion about rationality, and how actors with seemingly disparate utility functions can combine to form a linear demand curve. Perhaps even before that, we’d have to address the philosophical question about what utility is, and talk about how the first line of this article isn’t exactly true because individuals can attach intrinsic value to things that have a personal or emotional significance to them where that value does not exist for anyone else. I’m not going to go there in this article.

Where I will go in this piece is three places, briefly, but succinctly enough to engender an understanding (hopefully):

What is cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin? Why is it important? (or unimportant?) How does the technology of Bitcoin fit into existing technology?

What is bitcoin?

In the traditional financial system, there are many different ledgers in place that record and track balances for entities and individuals. Consider the image below, which depicts a scenario in which Alice wants to send money to Bob. Alice first informs her bank of her desire to transact. Next, Alice’s bank updates its ledger to deduct the funds from her account. Then, somewhere in the financial ether, Alice’s bank and Bob’s bank reconcile their interbank ledger and then finally, Bob’s bank will notify him that his account has been credited with the funds.

Traditional banking system

This process can be slow, inefficient and it assumes that Alice and Bob both live in favorable locations with trustworthy financial institutions and governments. Satoshi Nakomoto, the creator of Bitcoin, envisioned a solution wherein Alice and Bob would not need to rely on banks and governments to secure their transactions. His idea was to make a public, distributed ledger where all balances and transactions were public. In this way, Alice and Bob, along with everyone else in the network, could “be their own bank.” Bob would use his copy of the ledger to verify that Alice had an appropriate balance to cover the transaction, and since Alice had to broadcast her transaction to the entire network, if enough people confirm they recorded Alice’s transaction in their ledger, Bob will accept that Alice truly sent him 5 units and update his copy of the ledger.

Distributed ledger system

Let’s assume Alice worked for IBM. On payday, Alice’s entry in her banks ledger is updated with an increase, a reward for the time and effort spent at work. Bob will accept Alice’s 5 units because he trusts his bank, and his bank trusts Alice’s bank. No physical money is ever exchanged; it’s just numbers. All bitcoins begin in a locked state and require a mathematical solution to be put in circulation. If Alice chooses to, she can spend some time and effort trying to unlock bitcoins. If she’s successful, and if Bob will accept Alice’s bitcoin as payment then neither party is beholden to a bank nor a government. Then, Bob only needs to trust the math behind bitcoin and trust that the majority of Bitcoin users are honest – he can verify Alice’s math work himself to ensure it’s accurate and, since the ledger is public, he can check Alice’s balance himself to ensure she has enough funds. Lastly, he will check with a number of other bitcoin users to confirm that they are recording Alice’s transaction in their ledgers. If enough of them confirm, Bob will update his ledger and the transaction is complete.

Now, let’s back up a minute and revisit the history of gold. In the mid-nineteenth centry, the California gold rush began. People from across the country and elsewhere flocked to California in hopes of striking gold. At that time, it was profitable for the layperson with minimal equipment (i.e. a pale and shovel) to search for gold because there was a realistic chance of finding it. As more and more people began to strike gold, a few things happened:

people soon realized if they pooled their resources together, it gave them a better chance of being successful and as gold became more and more scarce, it became more valuable.

Soon, it became practically impossible to mine for gold with a pale and shovel as big corporations began to monopolize the gold market with giant machinery and rights to mining locations. Nowadays, people still want gold, so they essentially pay the mining companies to find gold for them.

Fast forward to 2009, when Bitcoin is in its infancy. Mining for bitcoin is similar to mining for gold, however instead of a pale and shovel, computational power is the tool of the trade. Keep in mind that bitcoin is just software. Everyone who downloads the software gets a copy of the public ledger. To unlock new bitcoin, you must provide a solution to a mathematical puzzle. When you are successful, the solution is broadcast to the network and the ledger is updated to reflect your reward. In the early days of Bitcoin, the network was small so the puzzle was relatively easy and could be solved on a basic laptop. Bitcoin is designed to release new bitcoin roughly every ten minutes, so in order for that to happen with a small network, the puzzle must be relatively easy. As more and more people start to mine bitcoin, the network grows, and the puzzle difficulty increases. Much like gold, mining in the early days of bitcoin was easy but as it became more popular, it became more scarce, and thus more valuable. As such, the work to mine bitcoin became more difficult, and people started to pool their resources to be more successful. Now, when you use an exchange to turn cash into bitcoin, you’re essentially paying someone else to solve the math puzzle for you. Those people are appropriately called miners.

What I’ve just described is a proof-of-work system. Proof-of-work is designed to prevent the abuse of a system by intentionally introducing cost into the process. For instance, consider the email system: sending an email is easy, trivial and cheap. Since email is so easy to operate, it’s prone to abuse -- the system can be intentionally saturated with meaningless traffic, as in a denial-of-service attack, or flood with unwanted spam mail. If a proof-of-work were incorporated into email, a sender may be required to complete some additional task, like solving a puzzle, before she is allowed to send an email. There are major trade-offs involved in proof-of-work systems, as the work needs to be difficult enough to prevent circumvention by the user yet simple enough to be quickly and efficiently verified by the provider.

Without getting too technical, the mathematical proof-of-work puzzle bitcoin uses involves a cryptographic hash function. A hash function takes computer data and uses math to generate a globally unique, fixed-length value to represent that data. A hash function is considered a one-way function because it’s easy to compute a hash value, but incredibly hard to reverse a hash value back into the original data. In that vein, it’s just as difficult to correctly predict a hash value when given an input. This is the math puzzle miners seek to solve. When Alice wants to broadcast her transaction to Bob, she has to fit that data into a “block”, which is a record of a transaction or collection of transactions. Once she forms a block, she computes the hash value of that block and then continually adds random pieces of data to the block until she succesfully finds a hash value that meets Bitcoin’s requirement. It’s important to note the difficulty requirement for the hash value increases with the size of the network.

Once Alice finds a hash value that works, she can officially add her block, containing her transaction to Bob, to Bitcoin’s ledger. As a reward for her work, Alice is also going to be rewarded with new bitcoin. I know this seems strange: Alice, in trying to spend bitcoin, is rewarded with new bitcoin? This is a possible but not normal situation – I apologize for the confusing illustrative example. Bitcoin mining rewards are set up so that there is an incentive for anyone to validate transactions and perpetuate the bitcoin network even if they are not posting transactions any themselves. Miners also get a small transaction fee from each individual transaction, so they will fit as many pending transactions as they can into a block for validation. When miners are succesful, senders and receivers are happy because their transaction was processed, and miners are happy because they received a reward for their work. Since Bitcoin is designed to ensure a new block is mined every 10 minutes, the mining reward is also how Bitcoin self-regulates the its controlled supply.

So, let’s recap: Bitcoin is software that does two things: it creates a public, distributed ledger to record transactions and constructs a peer-to-peer network to facilitate that distribution. Bitcoin doesn’t need a central bank to verify transactions and balances – the collective users of the bitcoin network work together in that role. For security, stability and uniformity, cryptography is uesd. To obtain bitcoin, you have to solve a math puzzle. Alternatively, you can pay or barther with someone to solve that puzzle for you.

The last thing we need to discuss is how we prove ownership of bitcoins. After all, a major task banks have is verifying the idenities of accountholders trying to access funds. Bitcoin uses public-key cryptography to address this issue. Instead of an account number, with Bitcoin you generate a cryptographic key pair, yielding a public key and a private key. Your public key is broadcast to the bitcoin network and operates analgous to an account number -- you send and receive funds with it. Since the public key is tethered mathematically to a private key, this also means any funds sent to a public key address cannot be used until that accountholder uses his private key to digitally sign a new transaction and spend those funds. Bitcoin users can then verify that the true accountholder initiated a transaction by verifying the signature against the public key address making the transaction. Note that verifying a digital signature using a public key verifies the correct private key was used without revealing or compromising the private key itself. Public-key cryptography is how bitcoin users prove ownership of funds.

If you’re still with me, we’re about to dive into why cryptocurrency matters, or why it doesn’t. This section will naturally bleed into the section about Bitcoin’s technology.

Disclaimer: the rest of this article will largely reflect my personal opinions and should be taken as such. Please don’t mistake any of my positions as representations of fact, or as guarantees and please, for the love of God , don’t take any of part of this article as investment advice.

My opinion

Aside from the precautionary, quasi-legal disclaimer above (please don’t sue me), I’m going to offer another disclaimer before I keep going: I think cryptocurrency sucks. I think Bitcoin sucks considerably less than any other cryptocurrency, and it deserves marked distinction above any other coin, not just for the fact that it was the pioneer of this new “market” but because the vision, implementation and brilliance that Bitcoin developed is truly unmatched by any other competitor. However, I digress and I stand by my opinion of critique.

To be more concise, I’m really not critical of Bitcoin itself – I think as a concept it’s truly brilliant and its creator is clearly a genius. My pessimism stems mainly from the societal issues that surround and prohibit the adoption of bitcoin, combined with some technological limitations of Bitcoin itself. The bottom line, at least in my perspective, is that Satoshi found a revolutionary solution to an unchangable scenario. For most people, central banks are the most efficient way to transact and conduct business, but the genius and glamour of Bitcoin have beguiled some to the point where they have become convinced current financial solutions are completely broken when they are not. Bitcoin is such a magnificent conceptual innovation that some people refuse to accept the fact that it has no place but as a novelty.

From a social science perspective, we are witnessing a large-scale display of irrationality. Some actors are so blinded by the glamour of Bitcoin that they are digressing from their Pareto frontier. In social science, a strategy is considered Pareto optimal if an actor can’t change strategies and gain in one area without sacrificing utility in another. The traditional banking system is Pareto optimal because transactions are easy and relatively quick, but the potential for centralized failure or corruption is still possible. A switch to Bitcoin has gains in that the network is robust, resilient and tamper-resistant, but transacting is not simple, cheap nor incredibly fast. Switching to Bitcoin doesn’t make you better off in some areas without making you worse off in others.

If Bitcoin were able to maintain its robust, durable network while also making transactions much quicker, cheaper and easier, it might pose a legitimate threat to the traditional financial system. To understand why this combination isn’t likely, we’ll have to examine Bitcoin technology, blockchain, a bit further.

A blockchain is essentially a decentralized database. Contrary to a centralized database system, wherein one party manages and maintains the database, blockchain databases are continually updated by a consensus method wherein a majority of the participants in a network agree on an addition. Blockchains have clear advantages in that they are extremely fault-tolerant and they are trustless – because a copy of the database is spread out across multiple entities, failure in one or a few of these entities does not prohibit access to the database. Also, because of the consensus method, no entity has the power to change or manipulate the database singlehandedly.

Blockchain benefits stop there. In all other categories, including efficiency, scalability, or flexibility, centralized databases excel considerably. For instance, blockchains are immutable. It’s incredibly difficult to change a blockchain entry once its been recorded. Proof-of-work, or similar systems, make blockchains slow moving for large amounts of data and purposefully render them difficult to scale computationally.

This is something many bitcoin users and blockchain proponents fail to realize. Satoshi understood that to design a reliable system that was truly and completely decentralized system, he would have to appropriately address the burdensome and unpredictable nature of human behavior. For a centralized system, reliability can be achieved easily by comparison and overseeing one central system is easily scalable. For Bitcoin, there is no sheriff in town, and it’s the Wild, Wild West. There is no central system nor main institution that can be adjusted or corrected when things run awry. And so, Satoshi came to realize that in order for bitcoin to be secure, reliable, and fully decentralized, it couldn’t be lightening fast. Satoshi’s true genius was understanding that he could use his scalability problem as a solution.

Proof-of-work is societal constraint disguised as a technological one. The fact that bitcoin mining consumes more kilowatt-hours than some small countries and yet can only process a small percentage of the transactions per second that Visa can makes some people think, “how can we leverage additional technology to scale this solution?” but what they fail to realize is that Satoshi designed this scaling difficulty intentionally. Machines are easy to program, humans are not. Humans have a tendency to overextend, to ignore the rules of the game or act dishonestly. A rigid system was necessary to ensure reliable operation that safeguards against the oft-harmful effects of human nature. Bitcoin sacrifices technological scalability for social scalability – ensuring participants act honestly and follow the rules, thereby creating a trustworthy and reliable system, comes at the expense of it’s ability to grow exponentially.