Not another guilty mother

Howorth reports that women have been duped by what she terms the Goddess Myth into wanting to both deliver their babies without medical intervention and to breastfeed their babies – and then are made to feel guilt and shame over not succeeding at those pursuits. The reality is, we afford mothers limited options in this country, and we need to acknowledge the very real frustration mothers encounter when their desire for, say, an unmedicated delivery is steamrolled by a medical industrial complex plagued by over-intervention, or when their own body confidence during delivery is undermined by a women-phobic culture, or when their breastfeeding plans are derailed by a mother-unfriendly workplace. We error in believing that 1 out of 3 women are choosing cesarean delivery, or that fewer than 1 in 5 mothers are choosing to breastfeed for their baby’s first year. In a society like ours, where mothers’ options for unmedicated delivery and successful breastfeeding are limited, the language of individual choice (and personal guilt) obscures the very reality that mothers’ needs and desires are not being met. Mothers’ need to stop feeling guilty, and begin feeling angry.