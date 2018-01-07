NOT IMPLEMENTING THE NEW YEARS RESOLUTIONS AS PLANNED?

Maybe the strategy behind them is flawed from the start...

Did you start the year determined that 2018 is going to be different...that you're going to kiss goodbye to exhaustion and feel full of energy and focus to carry through on all your projects? To have a sense of peace and presence and feel able to truly enjoy your life too?

Yet you're already overwhelmed by all that you would love to accomplish and feel in 2018, because you're feeling massively time short and hence frustrated?

Fear not, research shows that 80% of people give up on their New Years Resolutions by the second week of February, so you've still a little time on your side!

Pain states such as overwhelm, frustration, anxiety and depression can literally take over when by January 4th we've 2 sick kids, an empty fridge and ongoing cravings for the food we were never going to touch come January 1st. The work we'd hoped to complete hasn't been done and it seems your entire family and the bugs of the world are subconsciously plotting against you to sabotage your plans!

I know from my personal experience and that of my clients, what a huge problem for women all the varying pressures on them create. The pressure to have it ALL together, in ALL areas of their lives, at ALL times. Perform in the challenging job, yet don't let it compromise being first and foremost a mother / daughter /best friend. Work out and look fit, but don't let it interfere with family or social time. Have the house stay immaculate, though ensure the whole family eats healthily and make sure it all gets done with a smile on your face.

Research is mounting that pressure induced mid-life crisis amongst women is not only increasing, it's an epidemic impacting EVERY area of life. Because here's the thing, hormones really do rule. So you might be able to put on a great mask of 'having it all together', but your body, health, life and relationships will likely pay the price.

So let's just stop for a moment.

Here's the other thing, amongst all the remedies and medications for imbalanced hormones, a huge element, that's rarely discussed is your mindset. A cluttered mind is overwhelming, stressful on the body and not conducive to success.

Hence this is part of the process I use to start the year with my insanely busy, often over-stressed clients. It's invariably much more successful than 'resolutions' that are often destined to fail because often the strategy is flawed from the start.

COMMENCE BY GAINING CLARITY.

It's the first skill we lose when we're frantically busy and hence the vicious circle of feeling time-short, stressed or overwhelmed continues.

My observations from over 20 years of working with high achievers is that they are often fast action takers. Often a fabulous trait. Except when we're over-busy.

When deep clarity is invariably required to know what's REALLY going on.

Often it can seem superficially clear eg. if you want to feel great you exercise more and eat healthy food right? And this is true to a certain extent. However, we are all such individual women and have such delicately balanced hormones it's not quite so simple.

The effects of constant over-stress sneak in with such a huge array of symptoms; from lack of patience with loved ones to anxiety and weight gain, we often barely recognise they're related. Repeated injuries and illness, fertility challenges, increasing pre-menstrual tension and irregularities, digestive issues and poor sleep to name just a few.

Besides, when the situation is as complex as it gets by a certain stage of our lives with the layers of responsible jobs, kids challenges, family feuds with the in-laws, financial issues etc, a more considered response is usually required.

CLARITY IS REQUIRED IN 3 MAIN AREAS.

1. Clarity over the answers to deeper questions such as:

WHAT is actually going on?

WHY aren't you feeling the way you desire?

Exactly WHY are you having the sugar cravings / sleepless nights / anxiety attacks?

HOW do you really want to FEEL?

WHY do you want more energy?

2. Clarity around what is the one MOST powerful action you can take right now, with the limited time you DO have, to feel the way you want to feel...

Meditate?

Take a shower?

Surrender and do absolutely nothing for at least an hour.

3. Clarity over the cost of NOT taking action:

Eg. for stress...the awareness that the alternative is to keep going and waiting until crisis point, which invariably cumulates in a visit to see your equally time-short, exhausted doctor, whose most obvious choice is to prescribe one of the magic 'A' drugs: an anti-depressant, analgesic, anti-inflammatory or antibiotic. Maybe combined with a sleeping pill just to make sure you aren't loosing precious sleep.

The plans, the hows, tools and the strategies then follow, but first you need to know the root of the problems and have the clarity of an informed and intuitively guided vision to counteract them.

The VISION has to be smart and bigger than the pain. Sadly the pain so often wins because the VISION isn't clear enough in the first place.

Once you get the CLARITY on the extent and truth of the problem, and only then, switch your attention to the solutions you have at your disposal, you're much more likely to take the CONSISTENT and long term action required.

If you recognise any of the symptoms - from weight gain and anxiety, to exhaustion and difficulty being present to truly ENJOY life, I personally urge you to gain CLARITY NOW. In my opinion it's why the resolutions so often don't work and why people don't get the results they desire.

The great news is that there ARE solutions, yet they need to be implemented in the right order for YOU. For example, if you're depleted and overwhelmed, you might be better joining a meditation class instead of the gym or going for a walk instead of a run for now in your very precious time. Your exact action should be considered very wisely, because the dear world of google may have you believe that you need to do MORE. The reality is, your physiology and hormones may firmly disagree and either launch you further on a downward spiral or considerably limit the speed of your progress.

CLARITY IS THE FIRST TOPIC WE'VE KICKED OFF WITH IN OUR MASTERMIND DESIGNED FOR DRIVEN WOMEN WHO WANT THE ENERGY THEY NEED TO TRULY THRIVE, NOT JUST SURVIVE, IN 2018.

IF YOU'RE SUPER MOTIVATED TO MAKE LASTING AND SUSTAINABLE CHANGES, ARE DETERMINED TO GET TO THE ROUTE OF WHAT'S REALLY GOING ON AND WILL DO WHAT IT TAKES TO GET BACK TO YOUR BEST, YOU CAN FIND THE DETAILS AND BOOK A SHORT CALL TO DISCUSS IF THIS IS RIGHT FOR YOU HERE.