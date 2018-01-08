(Not Necessarily) Out with the Old, But in With the Blue!!!

Virginia’s victory in November of 2017 wasn’t some miraculous sighting of an unknown phenomena. It wasn’t a rare, inconceivable occurrence or chance happening. Frankly, making and keeping VA Blue has been in the works for many years, before Trump decided he would become a serious contender for President. Throwing the baby ‘out with the bathwater’ is not always the solution. There have been some people in Virginia who have been part of the local democratic leadership consistently working behind the scenes and methodically planting the seeds we saw harvested in the victory that took the nation by storm. I submit to you that Paul Jameson, candidate for Fairfax County Democratic Committee Chair (FCDC), has been one of those changemakers.

I relocated back to Virginia (Fairfax County this time) as a military spouse in 2011. Having traveled the country as a military family for over 17 years, in each location, I made it my personal objective to always register, vote, and become active with local Democratic organizations. In late 2011, I attended a grassroots workshop sponsored by the Fairfax County Democrats. At the conclusion of that workshop, I met Paul Jameson in the parking lot. He expressed to me the need for a Precinct Captain in a neighborhood of the Providence District that would energize, engage, and increase voter turnout, etc. Seeing my passion and willingness to assist, Paul recruited me and I joined FCDC.

As a fellow veteran, I respect Dan Lagana thank and appreciate his service and sacrifice for our country. I too served-as one of the first women on a Navy combat ship, in a job closed to women, simply because we were women. And, as an African American female of an aircraft carrier crew totaling 6,000 members, I was a part of an even smaller minority. I am proud of my service, like many others. But it was my tenacious desire to prove that women could be successful while serving alongside their comrades in a combat setting that led me to enlist in 1994. But the journey wasn’t easy.

From that parking lot exchange (though I’m sure it was earlier), I was convinced that, Paul Jameson has always recognized the need for a more diverse, inclusionary, progressive Fairfax County Democratic Committee. He has been a visionary, and as Magisterial Chair of Providence District, has had one of the highest performing districts for several years. He has been the architect of many of the winning strategies put in place by FCDC, and with his steady experience and leadership, in conjunction with new, emerging leaders, like Dan Lagana, we can continue to be competitive at the state level.

While the Democratic leadership does need to recalibrated, especially to include more women and minorities, this does not negate the need for leaders who have paved the way for Democratic successes we have enjoyed thus far in Virginia. The Fairfax County Chair should be a very experienced person, knowledgeable of the longstanding internal workings of the Committee, and a consistently devoted Democrat. We have many important upcoming benchmarks to meet, namely the mid-term 2018 elections, and the steward I choose is Paul Jameson.