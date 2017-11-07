Not the Life We Imagined—Even Better

By Nanette Witmer: Internationalliving.com

After Bill Carmine had heart bypass surgery and was diagnosed with diabetes, retirement was looking grim for him and his wife Lynn. “Even though Bill was on disability, Medicare, and we had supplement insurance, the medical expenses were outrageous,” says Lynn. “We could afford our meds but little else. We felt this was no way to spend our final years, as we had both worked all our lives.”

Fortunately, the Carmines found an escape in Panama, where—with the help of the country’s generous pensionado program—they can afford all the medical care they need, and a whole lot more, besides.

“Life is better here, because our money stretches a lot further. Bill’s diabetes pens cost $400 a month in the U.S. (for a package of five). Here, five pens cost us $144.

International Living Cinta Costera, Panama City. Panama.

“Bill sees the doctor regularly and his visits are only $25. He gets blood work every three months, and that costs $8.60.

We have both used the emergency services, and both times the cost was nominal. It was amazing…it would have cost thousands in the States.”

The pensionado visa is the best option available to retirees in Panama. All you need to qualify is a pension of at least $1,000 a month. This visa entitles you to have a one-time exemption from import duties on household goods up to $10,000 in value. Ongoing benefits include 25% off airline tickets, 15% off hospital stays, and 25% off electricity bills and restaurants.

“We always use our jubilado [retiree] discount when we go out to restaurants, but we never insult the locals by asking for it at fondas or small family restaurants,” says Lynn. “We use it for bus tickets to Panama City and San Juan. We also use it for our medication every month.

International Living Panama City, Panama.

“On the cost of living, I would say as far as housing, electricity, and cable, we pay one-fourth of what we paid in the States. Our two-bedroom, two-bathroom home only costs us $450 a month in rent, and that includes water and garbage.”

Bill and Lynn moved to Panama in April 2016 from Tampa, Florida. “We were military for the first part of our married life,” Lynn says. “Bill was in the army and I played homemaker. Having been to Panama twice with the military, we fell in love with the country and the people; no matter where we go or what we do, when we pass people on the street or even board a bus, you are always greeted. We always said we were going to retire in Panama, but really, we thought it was just a pipe dream.”

international living View on the way to Boquete from David. David, Panama.

They started researching different countries. “In one of our searches, Panama came up. We both looked at each other and said, ‘Well, we always said we were going to retire there,’ so it was a done deal from that day forward. We planned for a year, and sold everything we had accumulated over our 44-year marriage.”

After arriving in Panama, they first stayed four months in Gorgona but realized they wanted a more active lifestyle. They kept moving west, checking out several cities. But none of them was what they wanted until they landed in Chiriquí province. “We settled on David because it has everything we need. We are 20 minutes from the beach and 40 minutes from the mountains. We are just over a mile from the marina, where we can get fresh fish and shrimp daily,” Lynn says.

international living Bocas del Toro, Panama.

Now settled in David with their pensionado visas, Lynn and Bill are enjoying life, taking advantage of discounted travel to enjoy the best of what Panama offers. “We travel and go out a lot more here, because we are able to. We go on little excursions, sometimes with groups, sometimes with our friends, and sometimes just the two of us. We have been to the Caribbean island of Bocas del Toro, took the monkey tour at Gatun Lake, went down to the beach town of Puerto Armuelles. And, of course, all the flower festivals, the jazz festival in Boquete, along with the international fair here in David and numerous parades, and it’s just our first year here!”

“It’s not the life we imagined. It’s even better.”