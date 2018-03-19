Nothing Says March Madness Like A Coach Stripping To The Waist

Nevada basketball coach Eric Musselman was so overjoyed at his team’s unlikely comeback Sunday that he couldn’t keep his shirt on.

Moments after the University of Nevada, Reno, Wolf Pack overcame a 22-point deficit to defeat No. 2 seed Cincinnati in the NCAA tournament’s second round, Musselman entered the locker room stripped to the waist and ready to celebrate.

Coach Musselman rolled into the locker room with his shirt off because March. pic.twitter.com/o1cEA8wQm2 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 19, 2018

Junior guard Caleb Martin humorously explained that Musselman was looking for an opportunity to show off his physique.

“Coach works out every morning, so his shirt comes off a lot,” Martin said in the postgame press conference, above.

Musselman’s skin-baring enthusiasm was still more family-friendly than his F-bomb revelry on the air after his team’s overtime victory against Texas in the first round.

“It’s the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” he told reporters on Sunday.

Nevada plays Loyola-Chicago Thursday in a Sweet 16 game in Atlanta.