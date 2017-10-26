Nothing To Lose, But The Dream

There are times in this life, when the unimaginable comes upon us, and completely reorients our outlook on who we are, and where we need to go. Such happenings, as a pair of young filmmakers are setting out to depict, can take everything from us, leaving only our dreams to guide us. That’s the setting for a new independent film, I Am Maurice, a tale of upheaval, challenges, and the power of one’s dreams. I spoke with one of its writer/producers, Bryan Kennedy, who is joining with comedic sensation Wil Sylvince and accomplished director Jerry LaMothe, to bring this fascinating story to life. “We wanted to do this as an independent film, “Kennedy says, “and we were inspired by the success of Moonlight.” Encouraged, Kennedy and Sylvince formed Brwilliant Minds Productions, and imagined a young, hearing impaired man, set adrift by the earthquake which devastated Haiti in 2010, who migrates to New York City, to follow his vision of becoming a champion boxer. Like millions upon millions who have come through the Golden Door to achieve their goals, Maurice must navigate the obstacles inherent in adapting to a new culture. “it’s a story people can relate to,” Kennedy observes, “and it shows a young Black man making his way.”

Beyond the immigrant-tries-to-make-good theme, there are also subtle undercurrents here that make the film’s story arc a parable for our times. As the White House tries to make it tougher for immigrants to enter or stay here, I Am Maurice is perhaps the reminder we need of just what the Lady in the Harbor really means to those seeking a new life in America. I lived in and around Queens my entire life, and it is perhaps the most diverse county in all the world. On its streets, you’ll find vibrant, striving cultures from places you can’t pronounce, let alone find on a map, but this borough is by far the greatest example of the impact centuries of the dream have wrought. Kennedy tells me this, too was part of their vision for Maurice. “He has a lot to overcome,” the filmmaker relates, “but he still has his Haitian background, and his aspirations, with him.” Maurice steadfastly makes his way through his strange new surroundings, buoyed by faith, and intent on punching through to pugilistic success. Even in today’s political climate, such stories bring us back to what our fabled “polyglot inheritance” can accomplish, even for just one lone individual.