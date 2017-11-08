COMEDY
Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Fires Balls At James Corden's Head In The Name Of Comedy

"This is horrible," Corden said.

TV host James Corden felt the force of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic’s serve on Tuesday’s “Late Late Show.”

Corden, wearing full protective gear, invited the former world No. 1 to hit tennis balls at a water bottle that he’d perched on top of his head.

“This is horrible,” said Corden, as Djokovic aimed several soft serves in his direction. Things got more interesting, however, when the athlete switched from using his left hand to his more favored right.

Check out how Corden fared in the clip above.

