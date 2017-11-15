November 30th, Paparazzi Comedy Brings Laughter to LA Audiences

Let Paparazzi Comedy help you get over the holidays with laughter on Thursday November 30th.

photo by Paparazzi Comedy Gisele Rebeiro and Janet Rousseau photo by Paparazzi Comedy

Returning to its home in Marina Del Rey at Marina City Club located at 4333 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey (Galaxy Room Center Tower 3rd Floor), the line-up offers a stellar group of comedians led by headliner Janet Rousseau. Additional performers include: Recording Artist JohnnyB, Natasha Pearl Hansen, Lahna Turner, Lauren Krishner, Julio Gonzalez, Brando Robinson as well as more surprises.

“We’re celebrating seven years and are glad to be back in the Marina” says Producer Gisele Rebeiro. “You know you’ve got great talent when they can make you laugh with a clean set and that’s what we’re bringing to our audiences”

Paparazzi Comedy had a successful run at The Jon Lovitz Comedy Club in Universal Studios and continues to thrive at the Marina Del Rey location. “I love producing Paparazzi Comedy at the Marina City Club…it’s a beautiful space with a great staff.”

Producer and celebrity photographer Gisele “@Shooterdiva” knows how to create a buzz. She will be doing red carpet interviews beginning at 5:55pm. The show starts promptly at 8:00 PM followed by Karaoke until 10:00 P.M. Happy Hour until 9:00 PM! Full Bar and Restaurant

photo by Paparazzi Comedy Paparazzi Comedy

“Host Janet Rousseau (comedian and actress) has been with the show since its beginning. She's funny, energetic and has the ability to create a scene based on current events and audience participation. Never a dull moment and not a dry eye in the placewhen she's on the stage.”

Come enjoy some R&R, after the Thanksgiving holiday. Drive, Walk, Dinghy Over, Boat Over, or Uber Lyft…Parking is FREE. Rsvp@paparazzicomedy.com or ticket required to enter gate. Marina Yacht Club and Marina City Club members will receive FREE admission, CLUB ID Required. FREE Parking. General pubic admission charge is $10 donation (NO Tickets sold at door). Purchase tickets Here. Find all event photos on www.partyby5.com

Check out Paparazzi Comedy shows on the YouTube channel; “PaparazziComedyClub” featuring Bresha Webb (Marlon/Meet The Blacks), Justin Hires (Macgyver), Janet Rousseau (ER), Paul Mooney’s sons The Famous Mooney Twins and more. Remember to subscribe to the YouTube channel and be sure to follow on Facebook at @paparazzicomedy, Instagram: @paparazzicomedy YouTube Channel @paparazzicomedyclub