Now Damon Wayans Says He Is Leaving ‘Lethal Weapon’

The behind-the-scenes drama on the set of the “Lethal Weapon” television reboot never seems to end.

In an interview Tuesday with the website Electronic Urban Report, Damon Wayans, who plays Roger Murtaugh in the buddy-cop series, said he’s leaving the show after the 13 episodes ordered by Fox for Season 3 have wrapped.

“I’m going to be quitting the show in December after we finish the initial 13,” Wayans said in a video interview (above). “So I really don’t know what they’re planning, but that’s what I’m planning. I’m a 58-year-old diabetic, and I’m working 16-hour days.”

An off-camera interviewer responded to Wayans’ news by saying, “So you’re over it?”

“I’m done. Like Murtaugh said, I’m too old for this,” Wayans replied, referencing the catchphrase of the original Murtaugh (played by Danny Glover) from the “Lethal Weapon” film franchise.

Wayans went on to note the current health issues his family is experiencing and expressed frustration that he couldn’t physically be there for them.

“It’s hard for me to play this loving, supportive father, husband and friend on TV and be the guy in life that is telling everybody, ‘I can’t, I gotta work,’” he said.

When asked what he’s planning to do next, Wayans emphasized his unhappiness. “I’m going to return to the stage and try to find my smile again.”

Fans of the show had a lot to say on Twitter:

Can the next "Lethal Weapon" reboot just be about the making of the "Lethal Weapon" TV show — Darren Franich (@DarrenFranich) October 3, 2018

What an odd path this show took from “Really, they’re doing a Lethal Weapon TV show?! It’ll probably suck!” to “Hey, the Lethal Weapon series is actually pretty good!” to “Hey, did you hear the latest crazy stuff going on behind-the-scenes on Lethal Weapon?” https://t.co/JOXxqI2nLs — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) October 3, 2018

how has Lethal Weapon generated so much dramahttps://t.co/YLQ6XeQzNx — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) October 3, 2018

So NOW Damon Wayans Says He's Quitting Fox's 'Lethal Weapon'!! he should have packed it in before he got @ClayneCrawford fired!!! https://t.co/OIjZ4710rw via @thr — Karen (@NewInterest13) October 3, 2018

Wayans’ announcement comes only months after his co-lead, Clayne Crawford — who played the Riggs to Wayans’ Murtaugh — was fired from the Warner Bros. Television show after allegations of his on-set “emotional abuse” came to light.

Crawford’s character was shot in the chest in the Season 2 finale, and in May actor Seann William Scott of “American Pie” fame was hired to replace Crawford as a new character.

Tensions seemed to be high between Wayans and his former co-star. In a series of now-deleted videos and photos Wayans posted in May, one photo included a statement: “Clayne Crawford is an emotional terrorist.”