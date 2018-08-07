COMEDY
Jerry Seinfeld Is Reviewing The Restaurants On 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee'

Jerry Seinfeld reviews restaurants from "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" and they're as droll as he is.
By Carla Baranauckas

There’s more to Jerry Seinfeld’s web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” than the title would have you believe. Yes, the show focuses on comedians, cars and coffee. But there’s also food.

Now Seinfeld, the show’s creator and host, is acknowledging that, Uproxx reports. He is adding reviews of the places he and his guests eat on Google Maps.

So far he’s uploaded four reviews, written in the inimitable Seinfeld style. Two restaurants — the Omelet House in Las Vegas and Raymond’s in Ridgewood, New Jersey — got four stars from the comedian. A top rating of five stars went to the Diner in Washington, D.C., and Via Quadronno in New York.

Check out the video above to hear Seinfeld and Ellen DeGeneres talk about their visit to a restaurant in Montecito, California.

 

