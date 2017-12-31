Now on Bionic Planet: 2017 Climate Change Year in Review

I’ve produced 19 episodes of Bionic Planet since the election of Donald Trump, mostly focused on the work of people trying to fix the climate mess -- and in today's episode I look back on some of the ones that seemed to resonate most with listeners. Bionic Planet can be accessed on iTunes, TuneIn, Stitcher, or directly on this device here:
Today's guests include: Mike Korchinsky, who runs the private conservation group Wildlife Works Former UNFCCC Executive Secretary Yvo de Boer Anthony Hobley of the Carbon Tracker Initiative Christian Christian de Valle of Althelia Ecosphere Toby Gardner of the Stockholm Environment Institute Michael Mathres of Zaluvida Bertrand Piccard of Solar Impulse Andrew Mitchell of the Global Canopy Programme Noelle-Claire LeCann and Richard Fronapfel of AlphaSource Advisors Genevieve Bennett and Brian Schaap of Forest Trends Marco Albani of Tropical Forest Alliance 2020 Charlotte Streck of Climate Focus Mark Buckley of Staples Danna Smith of the Dogwood Alliance Ally Bahroudi of the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility