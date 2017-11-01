Top NPR Editor Resigns After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Top NPR editor Michael Oreskes resigned Wednesday after two women came forward with sexual harassment allegations against him.

“My behavior was wrong and inexcusable, and I accept full responsibility,” he said in a statement published by the Associated Press.

The accusations against Oreskes came to light Tuesday when the Washington Post published the two women’s accounts. Oreskes, who had been serving as NPR’s senior vice president of news and editorial director since 2015, was placed on leave hours later.

Both women alleged that Oreskes nonconsensually kissed them during business meetings in the late 1990s while he was working at the New York Times.