It Was Protests, Peddling And Presidents At This Year's NRA Convention

Tens of thousands of National Rifle Association members descended on Dallas this week for the gun advocacy group’s 147th annual meeting ― once again with an assist from President Donald Trump.

Ahead of the event, which ran from Thursday to Sunday, the NRA said that 80,000 members would be attending and billed it as the largest in the organization’s history. But outside the convention center, another crowd assembled to protest the NRA’s efforts to stifle gun control laws.

In the year since the last meeting, the U.S. had its deadliest mass shooting in recent history when a gunman killed 58 people and wounded hundreds in Las Vegas. And it saw a powerful uprising of young gun control advocates after a shooter gunned down 17 students and faculty members at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

The meeting was also a chance for commerce, with vendors selling firearms, and it gave Trump a chance to address the crowd for the fourth year in a row. This year, people lined up hours early to get into the arena where he regurgitated many of his favorite pro-gun talking points.

Take a look at photos from the annual event below: