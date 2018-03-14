NRA Tweets Photo Of AR-15 On Day Of National School Walkout For No Particular Reason

It’s probably just a coincidence, right?

The NRA posted the tweet, that read, “I’ll control my own guns, thank you,” on Wednesday morning.

An AR-15 was allegedly used by the Parkland, Florida, school shooter in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre last month that left 17 dead. Since the shooting — which spurred student organizers to plan Wednesday’s nationwide walkout — many have called for stricter gun control, urging retailers to stop selling assault-style rifles and putting pressure on the NRA to support common-sense safety measures.

Wednesday’s tweet falls within the gun lobby’s hardline stance on preserving Americans’ right to own firearms.

Some on social media questioned the timing of the tweet, coming on a day when many are speaking out about gun violence.

Your eternal douchebagery does not serve you well. One month to the day since a mass school shooting, same day as teenagers across America walk out in protest of easy availability of guns, and you do this?

You just don't get it, do you?

The times, they are a'changin'. — I am a real human in Brooklyn (@Brooklynwatch) March 14, 2018