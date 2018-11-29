NRATV: Boys Should Be Trained To Charge At Active Shooters

A correspondent for NRATV offered up some irresponsible advice about using children to tackle active shooters on Tuesday.

Chuck Holton told National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch that people should be encouraged to charge the person who is wielding the firearm.

“We need to train our boys more in that line of thinking,” Holton said.

Holton’s guidance flies in the face of official Department of Homeland Security recommendations to run and escape or hide — and to fight the shooter as “a last resort, and only when your life is in imminent danger.”

“Every second in a situation like that, that you wait, somebody else is dying. And I think it says a lot about our culture that we’re not training our sons that you need to be the hero in this situation,” Holton said.