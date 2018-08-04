NRA Gets Trolled With 'Thoughts And Prayers' Over Reported Financial Woes

The National Rifle Association is reportedly falling on hard times.

According to a Rolling Stone article published on Friday, the organization claims it may soon “be unable to exist” due to an ongoing legal battle with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and the state’s financial regulators.

Many Twitter users have balked at the NRA’s assertion, which it made in a court filing. Comedian Chelsea Handler suggested it could “ask some of the Republicans they donated millions to for a loan.”

Other tweeters, meanwhile, sarcastically shared the “thoughts and prayers” trope that is often trotted out by political leaders following mass shootings:

Thoughts and prayers to the NRA who is saying they’re in a deep financial crisis and may be unable to exist. Maybe they could ask some of the Republicans they donated millions to for a loan:

Richard Burr - $7M

Roy Blunt - $4M

Cory Gardner - $3M

Marco Rubio - $3M — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 3, 2018

It’s gonna be okay, you guys. They’ll just 3D print thoughts and prayers. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) July 31, 2018

Join me in sending thoughts and prayers to the @NRA. https://t.co/molJ9HOfV2 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 3, 2018

Allow me to be the first to offer my thoughts and prayers.https://t.co/rwYjNhdlSe — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) August 3, 2018

The NRA is going bankrupt.



Thoughts and prayers! 🙏 — God 🌈 (@TheGoodGodAbove) August 3, 2018

Well I hear thoughts and prayers go far. https://t.co/unVIWzITLh — Lily Herman (@lkherman) August 3, 2018

Don't send money......thoughts and prayers should suffice. https://t.co/uYIWvgK8CD — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) August 4, 2018

So apparently, according to multiple sources, the NRA is broke or near-broke and on the verge of collapse?

Can we get some thoughts and prayers going? — Ground Control To Major Tom (@kemiroart) August 4, 2018

Aww, thoughts and prayers for poor NRA tv. Actually, seems like a lot of prayers are being answered. Eventually someday maybe the NRA won't own America anymore. This is a start! https://t.co/pR63tkGJVO — Leis Marie (@leismarie) August 4, 2018