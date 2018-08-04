NRA Gets Trolled With 'Thoughts And Prayers' Over Reported Financial Woes

The National Rifle Association is reportedly falling on hard times.
According to a Rolling Stone article published on Friday, the organization claims it may soon “be unable to exist” due to an ongoing legal battle with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and the state’s financial regulators.
Many Twitter users have balked at the NRA’s assertion, which it made in a court filing. Comedian Chelsea Handler suggested it could “ask some of the Republicans they donated millions to for a loan.”
Other tweeters, meanwhile, sarcastically shared the “thoughts and prayers” trope that is often trotted out by political leaders following mass shootings: