The National Rifle Association is getting some “thoughts and prayers” amid a new report of financial struggles.

The Trace, a nonprofit group that reports on gun violence, said the NRA has ditched free coffee and yanked water coolers at its Virginia headquarters due to a cash crunch.

“The whole building was freaking out,” an unnamed source told the website.

The news comes months after Rolling Stone reported the organization claimed its financial struggles were so dire it may soon “be unable to exist” due to an ongoing legal battle in New York.

On Twitter, however, critics weren’t exactly sympathetic, sending out mocking “thoughts and prayers.”

Thoughts and prayers to @NRA employees whose free coffee and water were tragically ripped from their lives, without warning. https://t.co/OwBjBMc3VV — Maggie Jordan (@MaggieJordanACN) November 16, 2018

Sending thoughts and prayers, but definitely not policy change, to the NRA during this difficult time. https://t.co/kIJznLiAcj — Jordyn Rowland (@RowlandJordyn) November 16, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with you all. So sad you don’t have free coffee. Some parents don’t get to see their children anymore. — Beth Ann Mayer (@BAMayer427) November 16, 2018

