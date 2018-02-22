The National Rifle Association thanked spokesperson Dana Loesch after she appeared at a CNN-hosted town hall on Wednesday by tweeting a GIF taken from the TV show “Parks and Recreation.”

The choice did not go down well.

Twitter/NRA

The show’s co-creator Michael Schur asked the NRA to take the clip down, and shared a strong rebuke from Amy Poehler, the show’s star and the subject of the GIF.

“Amy isn’t on Twitter, but she texted me a message: ’Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?” Schur wrote.

Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.



Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?" https://t.co/YXSdzCdvdd — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 22, 2018

Nick Offerman, who also starred in the NBC comedy, penned a sharply worded takedown of his own.

The actor said that Knope ― a progressive politician who admires Hillary Clinton and once called President Donald Trump “a giant farting T. rex” ― represents “the opposite of [the NRA’s] pro-slaughter agenda.”

“Take it down and also please eat shit,” he added.

.@NRA @DLoesch our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda - take it down and also please eat shit. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Ar2YF4yoic — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) February 22, 2018

Adam Scott, who played Knope’s husband Ben Wyatt on the sitcom, also fired back.

Hey @nra please stay the fuck away from Leslie Knope. https://t.co/Lr2HCeN7qp — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) February 22, 2018

Loesch, who engaged with survivors of the Parkland, Florida shooting during the town hall on Wednesday, was harshly criticized at the event and on social media for her remarks about gun violence.

She also took heat from Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel after she claimed that she was “fighting” for survivors of the high school shooting.