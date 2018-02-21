NRA’s Partners Still Turn A Blind Eye As It Blocks Reasonable Gun Control

In a statement sent to HuffPost, Visa suggested the responsibility lies with the First National Bank of Omaha, which provides the cards.

“Visa has no contractual or financial relationship with the NRA,” a spokesperson said. “Visa co-branded cards do not represent an endorsement by Visa of that cause or organization. We strive to make our payment services available to all people in all places, for uses consistent with local, national, and international laws.”

A representative for the First National Bank of Omaha declined to comment on its deal with the gun rights group. A representative for NetSpend did not respond.

If Visa were to cut ties with the NRA, it wouldn’t be the first time a financial giant has stood up against the gun lobby. PayPal, Square and Apple Pay all forbid the sale of firearms through their respective platforms years ago, according to The New York Times.