The NRA Really Wants You To Stop Making Fun Of Trump Now, OK?

The NRA really doesn’t like it when people don’t show enough respect to President Donald Trump.
A new spot from the gun lobbyists features an angry guy stewing as a TV shows clips of the media criticizing Trump and the National Rifle Association. Some of the clips are of comedy shows, including “Saturday Night Live” and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.”
Eventually he lowers a set of goggles and destroys the TV set with a sledgehammer in a tantrum as it displays a “Morning Joe” segment.
The angry guy in the video is right-wing radio host Grant Stinchfield, who made headlines last year when he suggested that North Korea drop a nuclear bomb on Sacramento, California.
He later apologized, saying he was only joking about destroying an American city.
The odd new spot is getting a reaction on Twitter... just probably not the one the gun group was aiming for: