NRATV Host Says 'My Life Is All About Owning The Libs Now'

NRATV host Dan Bongino went on a tear Friday about the drama between Democrats and Republicans over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, declaring: “My entire life right now is about owning the libs.”

After baselessly arguing that Democrats didn’t even read the FBI investigation of Kavanaugh and questioning whether Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) looked confident, Bongino said that he is dedicated to “owning the libs.”

“That’s it. The libs, because they have shown themselves through this Kavanaugh abomination of a process to be ― I’m talking about the libs on Capitol Hill and sadly some of these radical groups ― to be pure, unadulterated evil, what they did to this guy,” he said.

“You have to lose, I’m sorry. We win, you lose, the new rules are in effect. My life is all about owning the libs now. We have got to get this guy appointed on the Supreme Court.”

With those words, Bongino effectively became a living, breathing meme ― the face of the right-wing phrase “own the libs.”

In July, Eve Peyser in Rolling Stone described the concept of “owning the libs” as “blatant self-sabotage for dumb political reasons.” She wrote, “To ‘own’ someone on the internet is to dominate and humiliate them, and the ‘libs’ can loosely be defined as anyone to the left of Sean Hannity.”

Peyser said the phrase “own the libs” came about in 2015 when someone “tweeted at Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, attaching a photo of himself lying face down in a dumpster.” User @randygdub then tweeted, “Thinkin about the one guy who laid down in a dumpster to own libs online and hoping ted cruz does it too.”

NRATV is no stranger to stirring up controversy. Last month, “Relentless” host Dana Loesch attacked the children’s show “Thomas & Friends” for introducing an African tank engine named Nia and even depicted the show’s characters with Ku Klux Klan hoods on their heads.

The imagery sparked serious backlash on social media. Mattel, which owns the Thomas the Tank Engine brand, told The New York Times that the company is “not associated with images that promote hate and denounce any images of our brands that are being used to convey a message not in line with the values of the company.”