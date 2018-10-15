NRATV Host On 'Fox & Friends': Alec Baldwin's A 'Deranged Lunatic' For GOP Remarks

Speaking to “Fox & Friends” Monday, NRATV host Dan Bongino called Alec Baldwin “a deranged lunatic” during a discussion about the actor’s recent call to “overthrow the government” by voting.

Host Brian Kilmeade said it was “unbelievable” that New Hampshire’s Democratic Party, which hosted the fundraising dinner where Baldwin was speaking Sunday, “thought that Alec Baldwin would have the right message.”

Bongino then said he wasn’t sure “who I am more embarrassed for, Alec Baldwin or, as you guys just said, the Democrat Party up in New Hampshire.”

“You give this guy a platform and he does that? I mean, if I were to suggest that which I never would, God forbid, on your show right now, you guys would cut this feed, rightfully so, immediately,” Bongino said.

“How is there a any lawful way to overthrow the government? Baldwin is a deranged lunatic and he’s not even that bright. Thankfully, there isn’t a lawful way to overthrow the government. There is an impeachment process, but he says we want to ... overthrow the government?” Bongino continued.

.@dbongino slams Alec Baldwin for calling on voters to “overthrow the government” pic.twitter.com/8FAj2ylvXw — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 15, 2018

At Sunday’s fundraising dinner in Manchester, New Hampshire, Baldwin said that the “way we implement change in America is through elections ... and in that orderly and formal way, and lawful way, we need to overthrow the government of the United States under Donald Trump.”

“Let’s overthrow the government of Donald Trump peacefully, lawfully and with extreme prejudice. Let’s make America great again, by making Donald Trump a casino operator again,” said the frequent “Saturday Night Live” guest star.

After Bongino’s response, co-host Steve Doocy tried to suggest that perhaps Baldwin was “talking about people getting out to vote in somebody new.” Kilmeade and Bongino both fired back by saying they didn’t think so.

Bongino has repeatedly made aggressive comments about Democrats, saying earlier this month on NRATV that his “entire life right now is about owning the libs.”