Sister’s a ringer.

A nun threw a hell... err.... heckuva ceremonial first pitch before the Kansas City Royals-Chicago White Sox game in Chicago on Saturday.

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck of Marian Catholic High School looked like a pro while hurling a sinking ball that maybe even God couldn’t hit.

And dig that bicep ball bump before her delivery. Holy you-know-what.

Sobieck reportedly played softball at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.