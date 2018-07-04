NY Daily News Shreds 'Clown King' Trump In Blistering Independence Day Cover

President Donald Trump’s hometown newspaper criticized his administration’s immigration policies by calling him “the clown who plays king.”

The New York Daily News cover on Independence Day shows Trump wearing clown makeup and a broken crown:

NY Daily News

A Daily News editorial said Trump “devotes this nation’s potent energies to barricading the borders, to separating refuge-seeking mothers from children, to ordering parents to leave the country with or without their kids now that a court has ordered their reunion.” It also blasted him for “cruelty” in rejecting “desperate migrants” as well as for restricting legal immigration channels.

“All told, visas have declined 12 percent from their prior volume since Trump’s inauguration — for business, school and travel that are part of this nation’s lifeblood,” the Daily News reported.

The newspaper’s editorial vowed that Trump “won’t conquer the bedrock values this nation was founded on.”