The New York Daily News used its front page on Tuesday to tear into President Donald Trump and White House senior adviser ― and first daughter ― Ivanka Trump:

An early look at Tuesday's front... pic.twitter.com/ZAK1Vk5ACW — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 15, 2018

The newspaper called her “DADDY’S LITTLE GHOUL” for being “all smiles” as she helped to open the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem while protests against the facility turned deadly in Gaza.