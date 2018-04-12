MEDIA
Donald Trump's Hometown Newspaper Just Burned Him With A Savage Nickname

New York Daily News comes out swinging over Comey's claim that the president was "obsessed" with the alleged "pee tape."
By Ed Mazza

New York’s “hometown newspaper” is taking on President Donald Trump yet again with another absolutely savage front page.

The New York Daily News posted its Friday cover on Twitter late Thursday:

The headline is a reference to former FBI Director James Comey’s claim in his new memoir that Trump had asked him to look into reports that there is a “pee tape” in which he was filmed watching prostitutes urinate in a Moscow hotel suite. 

Comey said Trump denied the incident happened but wanted proof to assure first lady Melania Trump

The anecdote is in Comey’s new book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, which is out next week. 

The Daily News has consistently used its front page to burn the president. 

In February, it depicted Trump with NRA-branded tape over his mouth on one cover and ripped him for golfing during the funerals of the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting survivors in another.

It has also depicted him as Dr. Evil, a clown and a racist, and even called his actions “treasonous.” 

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump on June 16 lashed out at the Justice Department official with authority over the special counsel probe of Russian election-meddling, and acknowledged that his firing of Comey as FBI director is a focus of the investigation. Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
What Happened?
Trump fired Comey on May 9, days after the FBI head testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee and answered questions on a variety of topics, including his investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails and Russian interference in the 2016 election. At the time of his firing, Comey was leading the FBI’s wide-reaching probe into possible collusion between Russia and Trump campaign officials.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: FBI Director James Comey testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 11, 2014 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on 'Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.' (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Why Was He Fired?
Although Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein cited Comey's handling of a probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as a primary reason for his termination, Trump later admitted he considered Comey's pursuit of the Russia investigation when making his decision. Trump also said he would have fired Comey regardless of the Justice Department's recommendation.
What Was The Fallout?
Legal and ethics experts immediately accused Trump of obstructing justice for firing an official by whom he admitted he felt threatened. Thanks in part to Comey's firing, the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the ongoing Russia investigation. Comey was also called to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee. In prepared remarks for the hearing, Comey claimed Trump sought a pledge of loyalty during an uncomfortable private meeting.
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - MAY 10, 2017: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, US President Donald Trump, and Russia's Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak (L-R) during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House. Alexander Shcherbak/TASS (Photo by Alexander Shcherbak\TASS via Getty Images)
Getty Images
How Did Trump Respond?
Trump met with Russian officials in the Oval Office the day after firing Comey, and he reportedly told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak that Comey was "a real nut job."

"I faced great pressure because of Russia," Trump reportedly told them. "That's taken off."

The president also faced intense criticism for his discussion of highly classified intelligence during the same meeting.

Trump hinted repeatedly that Comey should be careful about discussing his firing because the president might have recorded their previous meetings -- a move some suggested amounted to witness intimidation. Trump later clarified that there were no tapes.
