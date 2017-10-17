NY Executive Backs Revolutionary Prediction Platform

With the majority of companies still not exploiting the full potential of the prediction markets, Jeffrey Fidelman, Principal at AI Capital Advisors, New York, with an extensive banking experience at Morgan Stanley and HSBC decided to support a new technology which is bound to change the way we look at the future and lead the way towards a sustainable economy.

Moirai is a new approach to predicting future events that uses the power of collective intelligence. Many scientists and futurists believe that open source collective intelligence is able to generate superior results in many outcomes. One of such outcomes is the prediction of future events, with the prediction markets being expected to reach a value of $ 37.78 billion by 2023.

By leveraging technologies of Blockchain & cryptocurrencies, Moirai created a prediction platform running on Ethereum blockchain powered by smart contracts. This model aims to become one of the most disruptive innovations in the global markets as it enables fundamentally new forms of organization in finance, insurance, sports betting, political event prediction, and information trading.

Due to the knowledge gained from his diverse investment background, including insurance and real-estate, Mr. Fidelman has found Moirai has a capability to revolutionize the global prediction market with its robust business model and create diverse incentivization opportunities.

Using the wisdom of the crowd, every day individuals and organizations will be able to predict and trade the outcome of events in almost any imaginable category. “Just imagine the difference that this model will make in insurance, with smart contracts handling the policies and eliminating the need for costly intermediaries and time-consuming paperwork,” explains the acknowledged NY-based investment advisor.

“The beauty of smart contracts is the factor of non-human involvement. They are the code that can’t be broken and they simply cannot be tampered with, which is why decentralized Blockchain networks are one of the crucial tools in restoring the trust in the economy”, he adds.

“Also, this technology is an ideal tool for price setting as it can provide valuable market insights on pricing in real-estate as in knowing how much profit can be guaranteed to clients, possibly saving vast amounts of funds to companies.”

Moirai is the official organisation behind the MOI token (cryptographic currency), technology, and a long-term cooperative operating model which aim to provide unique incentivisation opportunities for the global economy.

“Its major competitive advantage is free of charge user subscription, which is based on the vision of fair and transparent prediction market and this will make Moirai stand out from its competitors,” proudly says the CEO, John McAllister, PhD, thanking Mr. Fidelman on his trust in Moirai’s vision.

Moirai focuses on creating a sustainable economy, where investors can participate in prediction events and make a profit. On its way to reach the masses and create economic opportunities on local and global scales, the application will also have its desktop and mobile iOS and Android versions.

Funding of €2.5 million is required to complete the project and for this purpose, the ICO is set to launch on October 30. This futuristic venture is expected to generate a profit in its very first year of operations.