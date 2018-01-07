New York Times Sex Harassment TV Ad Evokes Strong Reaction

TV is a visual medium, but The New York Times only needed words to get across its point in an ad that debuted during the Golden Globe Awards Sunday night.

The ad references the newspaper’s bombshell report where several notable women said Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted and harassed them, as well as the #MeToo campaign.

Text reading “He said” and “She said” is shown several times, until the “She said” text overwhelms the screen.

Here’s the complete ad:

As you might expect, it evoked a strong reaction from viewers.

that new york times ad should not have had the power to move me to tears like it did — kelsey (@kelseyxrene) January 8, 2018

YAAAAAAASSSSSS to this New York Times ad!!! — LittleBitofVonnie (@BitOVonnie) January 8, 2018

just saw the new New York Times ad 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/bT69trXNi9 — Harper (@harperlilyyy) January 8, 2018

Just saw a very powerful ad for the #NewYorkTimes on #GoldenGlobes. Yes, yes, yes! It is about their stellar reporting along with @MSNBC. Carry on regardless of @realDonaldTrump — Tamara (@equalitytamara) January 8, 2018

My wife after the New York Times ad: pic.twitter.com/n0bp05ca0E — Fáinleog (@AJeremyBlake) January 8, 2018

That New York Times ad was PERFECTION. Whoever devised that -- kudos. Perfect use of light and sound to grab attention from everyone. — Mara (@sb_67) January 8, 2018

Not everyone thought the ad was “perfection,” though.

Some thought the timing was off.

That New York Times ad would have been great had they also used “She said” when it mattered in 2016 but I digress — Kevin Atkinson (@IKEAtkinson) January 8, 2018

This New York Times tv ad is intense and effective but also who could have predicted in 2017 a print newspaper would have a tv ad? #GoldenGlobes — j. brendan shaw (@jbrendanshaw) January 8, 2018

Others found it tone-deaf considering the Times’ continued employment of reporter Glenn Thrush. The paper investigated allegations against Thrush late in 2017 and found he had engaged in acts that were considered offensive, but did not terminate him.

That New York Times ad was great. Would have been even better if Glenn Thrush wasn’t still an employee. #GoldenGlobes — Christina Warren (@film_girl) January 8, 2018

That New York Times “He said. She said.” ad would be more powerful if they weren’t still employing Glenn Thrush. 🤷‍♀️ — Stacy (@LaikaSpaceDog) January 8, 2018

New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor, who, with Megan Twohey, wrote the paper’s Harvey Weinstein exposé in October, took to Twitter to give credit where she thought it was really due: Times subscribers.