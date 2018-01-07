New York Times Sex Harassment TV Ad Evokes Strong Reaction

TV is a visual medium, but The New York Times only needed words to get across its point in an ad that debuted during the Golden Globe Awards Sunday night.
The ad references the newspaper’s bombshell report where several notable women said Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted and harassed them, as well as the #MeToo campaign.
Text reading “He said” and “She said” is shown several times, until the “She said” text overwhelms the screen.
Here’s the complete ad:
As you might expect, it evoked a strong reaction from viewers.
Not everyone thought the ad was “perfection,” though.
Some thought the timing was off.
Others found it tone-deaf considering the Times’ continued employment of reporter Glenn Thrush. The paper investigated allegations against Thrush late in 2017 and found he had engaged in acts that were considered offensive, but did not terminate him.
New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor, who, with Megan Twohey, wrote the paper’s Harvey Weinstein exposé in October, took to Twitter to give credit where she thought it was really due: Times subscribers.