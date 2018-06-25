18 Incredible Images Of NYC Pride 2018

It was a big weekend in New York and a number of other cities across America as queer people and their allies came together to celebrate LGBTQ Pride on June 24. An estimated two million people were expected to flood the streets in NYC alone.
This year marked a change in New York’s parade route, with the city prepping for the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in 2019 ― which will also double as a World Pride celebration. The move was designed to speed the flow of the parade and avoid a choke point among narrower streets.
New Yorkers showed up in full force to celebrate Pride and its related events. Check out these beautiful images captured from the 2018 festivities below.
Happy Pride!
#TheFutureIsQueer is HuffPost’s monthlong celebration of queerness, not just as an identity but as action in the world. Find all of our Pride Month coverage here.