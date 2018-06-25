06/25/2018 01:21 pm ET

18 Incredible Images Of NYC Pride 2018

Across the country, millions of people took part in this year's festivities.
By James Michael Nichols and Gabriela Landazuri Saltos

It was a big weekend in New York and a number of other cities across America as queer people and their allies came together to celebrate LGBTQ Pride on June 24. An estimated two million people were expected to flood the streets in NYC alone.

This year marked a change in New York’s parade route, with the city prepping for the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in 2019 ― which will also double as a World Pride celebration. The move was designed to speed the flow of the parade and avoid a choke point among narrower streets.

New Yorkers showed up in full force to celebrate Pride and its related events. Check out these beautiful images captured from the 2018 festivities below.

Happy Pride! 

  • A general view of the atmosphere during the New York City Pride&nbsp;March on June 24, 2018.
    Getty Images
  • New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attends the 2018 New York City Pride March.
    Getty Images
  • People celebrate NYC Pride.
    Getty Images
  • People kiss as they participate in the Pride parade.
    Andrew Kelly / Reuters
  • A person roller-skates in the Pride parade.
    Andrew Kelly / Reuters
  • Tennis legend Billie Jean King&nbsp;rides in the march.
    Gotham via Getty Images
  • EMT Trudy Bermudez and paramedic Tayreen Bonilla of the New York City Fire Department get engaged at the annual Pride parade.
    Getty Images
  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (center) and his&nbsp;partner Sandra Lee (left with flag) attend the 2018 New York City Pride Marc
    Getty Images
  • Gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon attends the march.
    Getty Images
  • Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor Emma Gonzales (center) attends the 2018 New York City Pride parade.
    Getty Images
  • Emma Gonzalez at&nbsp;the march.
    Getty Images
  • Revelers take part in the annual Pride parade.
    Getty Images
  • Drag queens Peppermint (left) and Sasha Velour (center) attend the New York City Pride March.
    Steven Ferdman via Getty Images
  • Joanne Norris poses for a&nbsp;photo at the Pride parade in Queens.
    Go Nakamura / Reuters
#TheFutureIsQueer is HuffPost’s monthlong celebration of queerness, not just as an identity but as action in the world. Find all of our Pride Month coverage here.

James Michael Nichols
HuffPost Queer Voices Editor
Gabriela Landazuri Saltos
Photo Editor, HuffPost
