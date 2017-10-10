NYCC: Relationships, Inspiration, and Mutual Gratitude

I just got back from experiencing my first New York Comic Con. While the event itself was a lot to take in, I had a very specific perspective that I was viewing the event from. Was the Psych Reunion a Dream come true? Completely! Was Melissa Joan Hart and Rosario Dawson unbelievably cool to see? Of Course! Did I fan girl perhaps a bit too much to meet John Leguizamo? I would say so, but I am a huge fan. Did taking part in the Art Charity Auction warm my heart? To the coldest depths that existed. Regardless, while all of this was an amazing perk, it was not my purpose or focus for coming, and why I did go, is something that should make you want to attend these events, and meet these artists yourself in the future if you get the chance.

The entire reason that I decided to go to the event, was to witness the interaction between artist, and art fan. I wanted to experience what it means for fans of an artist’s work to meet them in person, and to see how it energizes the artist to meet the fans who are inspired by them. A theme that kept coming up when speaking with the four artists that I chose to feature is the concept that the life of an artist is actually quite an isolating one. They spend most of their lives by themselves in their studios, working on their art. Social media has gone a long way to bridge that gap, and let them communicate and feel connected with others, but it takes events like these to actually connect with those people, and those often-long-term relationships, in person. To be able to meet someone in person that you have been frequently corresponding with on social media can actually be a very emotional experience for many.

I have policy of writing about artists that are amazing to fans, are humble, down to earth, and are appreciative to those who appreciate what they do. They are the kind of people that I like to give a platform to, and that I enjoy helping provide a place for you to get to know them a little better. I went to NYCC with specifically with one artist in mind, but planned to select the others based on my love of their work, as well as my experience and observations of them with their fans in this situation. I am very pleased with the four people that I ultimately chose, and I hope that you take the time to explore their work, and get to know them through social media, as your time and efforts will not be lost on them.

The first artist, who I actually went with the intention of visiting with and introducing you too is Camilla d’Errico. Many of you are already familiar with her work, and if you are not, you should be. Camilla oozes kindness, appreciation, romance, and such a genuine heart in her work, and with each and every fan she meets. I literally saw her get emotional when a fan told her that she had inspired her to do her own artwork. Camilla does more events than any artist I know, 16 conventions this year, and does so to keep this constant connection with her fans. She is going to cut back a bit next year to focus on her art, but will still be very active with these type of events, as she notes her work can be very isolating, and staying physically connected to her fans is what motivates her to go back and create.

Camilla goes out of her way to try and make each and every show she attends unique with “show specials.” These can include special prints, pins, clothes, pre-released books, one of a kind plates, small framed paintings and graphite sketches, necklaces, stickers and enameled pins. She has the mindset that she wants to provide items that are unique and will be loved for every level of collector, and are accessible for every budget. She wants to make her work something that everyone can own and enjoy. Her enthusiasm is contagious, and that is evident by the energy, commitment, and mutual adoration of her team. They clearly all have a great time during these long days, and share a lot of respect, humor, and love with one another and those around them. Without question, if you don’t already know her, Camilla is someone you will not regret taking the time to do so.

The next artist I would love to introduce you to is Tara McPherson. Tara is another artist whose work is likely already recognizable to you, and if not, you will surely enjoy if you view it. Tara is incredibly engaged with her fans, and treats each and every person that she meets as if they are special. She brings her baby with her to all events, and clearly had her priorities in line, as you will find her gone from the booth at many moments, to sneak in some quality time amidst all the chaos. Tara talks about how much she values meeting her fans in person, and how isolating the work can be day to day. She loves to connect with people in “reality” in the outside world. She is very active with her social media, and really enjoys getting to meet her contacts in person, as she values the relationships that she has formed with them, as they have been her lifeline when she is working in the studio.

Tara has really reinvented the model with which she presents her work, as she noted that, “the gallery model is dead.” She realized she had to reinvent the retail model so that it could function, and so she took her work, and her family on the road, and started doing “pop-up events” in cities all over the world. She feels that it gives her a chance to talk and visit with her fans in a more intimate way, and this naturally engaging artist is very grateful to have the opportunity to be able to connect with people, and have people connect with her work in this manner. If you are not doing so, start following Tara on social media, and maybe you will find a pop-up event in a city near you soon!

Yoshi Yoshitani is an artist that I was familiar with. Whose work I have always enjoyed, but one who I did not go with the intention of writing about until I saw her with her fans. As I noted, I was going to pick my final two people based on my experience of them at NYCC. It took about 15 seconds of seeing Yoshi genuinely illuminated with pride and genuine appreciation of each and every person that came by her booth, to know that she had to be included in this article. Yoshi has a very unique style, and is so grateful that people seem to gravitate more towards her original art, more than they do to the fan art she creates. When she first started doing events, she was afraid that she had to create works that tailored to more people, and that not enough people would be drawn to her original work that she enjoyed so much. She quickly found that the case was quite opposite.

People could see in the work her unique voice, and they responded to this. This truly touched her, and it energized her and motivated her to create more work, and do more events to share this work with others. She thoroughly enjoys meeting people that she connects with online, and I was able to witness her sheer joy at doing so while I was speaking with her. If you are not already following her online, this is a great time to start doing so. She has some very exciting projects coming out VERY soon that she shared with me, and I think people are really going to respond to them. I also think you are really going to respond to her, and you will have someone who is ever grateful for your connection, and your support.

The final artist who made the cut was Charles Thurston. Charles is the most grateful and likeable guy you are bound to come across. He has a very unique artistic niche, and he is energized by meeting people who appreciate and enjoy what he is doing. He creates hand-cut paper art that is incredibly detailed, very intricate, and like nothing else you own. He started out illustrating children’s books, and some of those whimsical themes work their way into his pieces. He loves the idea of introducing people to cut paper art, and he plans to focus his work in this area going forward, as he has a love and a passion for it, and isn’t that what we all hope for?

Charles really impressed me with the time he took with each person that came out to meet him, with the enthusiasm he had when explaining his form of art and technique to new fans, and with his gratitude for the experience at large. Due to construction at the Javits’s Center, man artists did not get in this year, as there was less space for them than normal. Due to an artist pulling out at the last minute, and a shot in the dark, Charles sent an e-mail day before inquiring if there might be a cancelled spot. The stars aligned and the spot went to him. He dropped everything and got himself to New York. Seeing his work up close, you know there were many people who were glad that things worked out as they did. I walked past Charles each day to see how things were going, and each time he was extremely engaged with past, current, and new fans, and he was beaming with appreciation for the experience. Many have heard of Charles, but if you are not already following him, you will not be sorry you did. He is really an artistic ray of sunshine to add to your social media repertoire.

