NYC's Demarchelier Endures as a Classic French Bistro By John Mariani

A good family-owned French bistro is a pleasure at any time of the year, but right now, with the winds of winter whipping their way through every body and soul, the idea of pulling open the door of a warm, cozy spot like Demarchelier puts most other restaurants out of mind.

Since 1978, originally on Lexington Avenue but for the past 25 years located a mile north on East 86th Street, Demarchelier has been a fixture of the Upper East Side, and, according to our waiter, probably 70 percent of the clientele on any given night are locals and regulars. Most who come through the bistro’s red door are greeted by name.

They come for the bonhomie, the cordiality and the honest cooking that have always been the hallmarks of a place that looks plucked right from Montparnasse, from its crimson façade and awning and butter yellow walls and lace curtains to its brown banquettes, brass railings and tilted mirrors. Owner Eric Demarchelier’s Picasso-Miró style paintings hang on the walls (his brother is fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier) and you are likely to be greeted by his daughter Emily, who serves as the genial manager.

So, you hang your coat on a hook and sit down to a table set with linens topped with white paper. You get the menu and wine list right away and find a slew of apéritifs, wines by the glass—which include a good number of Bordeaux Supérieurs and Cru Bourgeois—beer, even cider. A very French waiter named Philippe tells you the night’s specials, and soon the cold weather is a distant memory as you break off a piece of good bread.

The menu has changed little in four decades; it is a compilation of bistro classics that never go out of style, only out of fashion, and each night there are additions that Chef Marc Tagournet creates from the day’s market.

These are the kinds of dishes now made with ingredients far superior and far fresher than in 1978, when white mushrooms were all you could find and foie gras came out of a can. Now a chef can find an array of goat’s cheeses, excellent herring, and fresh foie gras (below), and Tagournet puts them to good use. His torchon of foie gras is creamy and very flavorful, served with what seems half a loaf of toasted bread. The pâté de campagne in a flaky crust is moist and textured ($12.75).

There is always a “quiche of the day” ($13.50), which is almost always a quiche Lorraine, and it’s the kind of dish you recall with fondness from years ago, when it was the quintessential brunch dish. But my favorite dish on a bitter cold night was an impeccably made fondue (below), just the right temperature, just the right texture, made with white wine and three cheeses of varying intensity, including Comté, Gruyère and Emmental. It’s another dish that has faded in popularity, but not at Demarchelier, where it sets a standard for rich, gooey goodness. It comes in a half ($21.50) or full portion ($38.50), and the four of us at our table couldn’t stop sticking our bread-spiked long forks into the molten mass until every last lick of the fondue was gone.

There are four beef cuts, steak tartare and two burgers offered, and my friend ordered steak frites with a grilled ribeye ($34.50), beautifully cooked, with both Béarnaise and peppercorn sauces; the frites showed how forty-plus years can add up to perfection.

Jumbo sea scallops ($38) of fine quality came with baked leeks and a moutarde à l’ancienne. A special of the evening was snow-white filet of cod with a pea puree that unfortunately had little flavor.

As at any true bistro, there are dishes served only one day a week—couscous, cassoulet, bouillabaisse, and so on. On the Wednesday night I visited Philippe told us as soon as he gave us the menu that the night’s canard à l’orange had gone fast—it was only 7 p.m.—with only one portion left, which I immediately claimed. It came crisp and had a not-too-sweet orange sauce (rather than a cloying glaze) but the meat was not very hot and had a slightly liverish flavor; perhaps ordering the last duck of the evening wasn’t such a great idea.

I asked our server to choose four desserts, and every one was yet another reminder of French bourgeois home cooking: three fat profiteroles ($10; below), a slice of decadent chocolate mousse cake ($10.50), a well-wrought crème brûlée ($8.75), and—what a surprise!—crêpes Suzette au Grand Marnier ($975), flamed with flourish right on the plate.

Before going to Demarchelier, I plucked a 1979 guide to French restaurants in NYC from my files; there were a hundred of them, including once popular, now closed bistros like Les Sans Culottes, Frère Jacques, and La Cocotte. The guide described Demarchelier thus: “For the young and lovely, the lively bar and terrace tables are favorite places to see and be seen.” A lot of Demarchelier’s old-time regulars are no longer so young and lovely, although many of the present generation that pack the place are, and it is no longer a “see and be seen” sort of place. Instead, it is a place to bask and be pampered, a link to an authentic style of French bistro that is now making a comeback in NYC, with the opening last year of Little Frog and a re-opening of La Goulue. Any young chef or restaurateur seeking a template for what a bistro really is should pull back that red door at Demarchelier and find out.

Demarchelier is open for lunch Mon.-Fri.; dinner nightly; brunch on Sunday.