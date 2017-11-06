NYC's Marea Sets the Bar for Italian Seafood By John Mariani

Photo: Noah Fecks

I once asked a noted Italian restaurateur why a city like New York couldn’t have at least one restaurant where the seafood is every bit as good as I’d find in Italy. His answer was distressing: “If I were to bring in the best quality seafood from Italy, I’d have to charge so much money no one could afford it, not even in New York.” Sadly, most Italian restaurateurs in the city use that excuse to serve inferior seafood like farm-raised branzino and salmon, frozen langoustines and scallops long out of their shells. So, when Michael White opened Marea at Columbus Circle ten years ago, it soon became patently obvious that he could charge an appropriate price for the highest quality seafood and people would pack the place. Since opening day Marea has rarely had an empty table, and it is the restaurant that made White an internationally known chef of real clout.

Today, White’s Altamarea Group runs five restaurants in NYC, three in New Jersey and one each in Washington, London, Hong Kong and Istanbul. I can only vouch for a couple of those in NYC, so I have no idea if a distance of up to 8,000 miles affects his operations, but I have certainly found that Marea, which means “tide” in Italian, has maintained its eminence as one of the city’s great Italian restaurants. A recent visit did nothing to change that opinion. As for the prices, yes, à la carte, they are very high, but the fixed price of $109 for four courses is an outright steal—crudo, oyster or appetizer; pasta, entree, dessert. Otherwise you might pay $25 for the crudo, $25 for an appetizer, $35 for a pasta, $47 for a fish and $16 for dessert. By the way, Marea’s branzino is wild and salmon is a fish rarely put on the menu.

The wine list, under Francesco Grosso, numbers 750 labels, largely to complement the seafood (Marea’s menu does have a couple of meat dishes), and features the best Italian white wines available.

Photo: David Axelrod

The menu begins with some crostini topped with anchovies and salsa verde or lobster with pickled tomatoes and smoked aïoli ($11-$15). Then there are the raw fish—ten or more—any one of which is an example of what should be served elsewhere and so rarely is—Long Island fluke with candied ginger and apple; Pacific jack mackerel with fig and fennel and more. It is crudi of this quality that has made crudi popular in Italy. There is a caviale (caviar) section, but none is from the Caspian Sea (whose fishing is forbidden under international law), and prices are brutal—$170-$385, a range once charged only for the best Russian or Iranian beluga and osietra. This roe comes from China (I trust no food that comes out of China these days) and Germany (who knew?). Then there are several American oyster varieties offered (six pieces $24, twelve pieces $44). Appetizers are very much seasonal, and right now Marea is serving a confit of tuna belly, razor clam, pickled chili, hazelnut and saffron aïoli ($24), and excellent grilled octopus (right) with smoked potatoes, radish, pickled red onions, chilies and tonnato tuna cream ($25). Don’t go to Marea looking for the usual pastas found everywhere else. Executive Chef Jared Gadbaw and Chef de Cuisine Molly Nickerson are cooking up the kind of pastas you really will find along the Ligurian and Adriatic coasts, like gnocchetti with Atlantic shrimp, chilies and rosemary; squid ink conchiglie with pork and seppie sausage flavored with sage; and a consistently fine risotto with wild mushrooms. All are impeccably al dente. Marea stays fairly simple—as it should—with main course seafood like Pacific snapper with eggplant, cucumber, cipollini onions, lamb’s quarter and pistachio ($45); roasted halibut with ragù and smoked trout roe ($47); and whole fish and shellfish with four different sauces, intended for two people.

You may opt for a plate of cheeses from list of six Italian or American selections ($18 for three; $32 for six), but you should not miss desserts (all $16) like a crostata with poached pear and a mascarpone semi-freddo, walnut and dark chocolate; bomboloni banana donuts with lemon cream and chocolate hazelnut sauce; and panna cotta with pinenuts, black mission figs, rosemary and brioche and sorbet. Sixteen bucks is way too pricey for affogato, which is nothing more than vanilla ice cream with espresso poured over it, but you do get a cookie. Marea is a sophisticated dining venue, very much in the NYC spirit of fine dining, but it is unpretentious, its genial atmosphere set by veteran General Manager Sean Smith and a passel of long-time servers. The wine list is very comprehensive and tilts towards the very expensive. As you enter there is a beautiful lighted bar and a sushi counter, then, down a couple of steps, a moderate sized dining room beautifully lighted from above and set with fine table linens and exquisite stemware—the wineglasses don’t just ping, they chime. I recall in the past that Marea could be a very loud restaurant, but, on my recent visit, seated in the middle of the room, conversation flowed without raising our voices.

It’s an adult restaurant, so it has a semblance of a “dress code,” however minimal—no shorts or open shoes for men—and most men do wear jackets; those few wearing t-shirts must have drifted in from a Seinfeld bus tour. So Marea, as Le Bernardin did with French seafood, proved that people will pay a good price for high quality, especially when the entire experience fits a distinct standard for fine dining in NYC. Oddly enough, few Italian restaurants around town, or anywhere else, have picked up that challenge when it comes to seafood—not when there’s so much second-rate product available to be sold at nearly the same prices.

Marea is open Mon.-Fri. for lunch; Sat. & Sun. for brunch; dinner nightly.

MAREA