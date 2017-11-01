NYC's Salinas Shows Modern Spanish Cuisine at Its Best. . . without the Weirdness By John Mariani

Since cutting back a bit on my out-of- town travel and my impulse to check out every new restaurant in NYC, I’ve been able on occasion to go back to favorite places I’d almost forgotten about, like Salinas, which seven years ago I put on my list of Best New Restaurants in America. So when an opportunity to dine with a German hotelier came along, I thought he’d enjoy something as unusual and imaginative as this colorful modern Spanish restaurant on Ninth Avenue and 18th Street.

I said modern, not modernist, for while owner Luis Bolo (above) is one of the most highly creative Spanish chefs around, he has never gone over the edge of concocting molecular fantasy food in the tradition of Ferran Adrià and his acolytes. Bolo knows all those tricks but uses only his more traditional culinary skills to create dishes where everything is quite beautiful, sometimes complex but always tasting of the primary ingredient on the plate. For instance: I do not like fishy seafood, too often the result of an ingredient not of the best or freshest quality. But Bolo knows how to treat seafood which of its very nature has a strong flavor, so, in the case of his dish of fresh white anchovies, he marinates the little slivers of fish in cava sparkling wine, whose acid, he said, cuts the fishiness. He then serves it on crunchy multi-grain toast with pomegranate caviar, and a sweet Bell pepper vinaigrette ($12). The result is as fascinating as it is delicious. Anyone who has ever eschewed anchovies should taste this dish.

Croquetas fundientes ($13) are addictive creamy Iberico ham and corn croquets with a lush cumin aïoli, while panceta con castañas ($15) is a lusty dish of slow-roasted Berkshire pork belly with Idiazábal cheese and chestnut parmentier potatoes dashed with an Oloroso Sherry reduction.

Pulpo tinta ($19) is a Galician octopus crusted with popcorn, fried in flax seed oil and tossed in a dark squid ink aïoli spiked with preserved lemon. Every flavor note hits on its own while enhancing the brininess of the octopus. Similarly, puntillas al yogurt ($16) is a dish of crispy baby calamari, roasted coriander-citrus yogurt, pickled purple pear onions and the pepper condiment called pimentòn de la Vera. One of the most wonderful dishes at Salinas is the coca de morcilla y hongos ($17), a flatbread from Balear, made with rice-studded blood sausage, lobster mushrooms and sweet PX Sherry made into an onion marmalade. Black Catalan rice, arroz negro, is cooked a la plancha till crispy, as it is at the bottom of a paella pot, with grilled red black Catalan rice and grilled local calamari, Marcona almond ajoblanco and a dill gelée ($23). Nothing modernist about it but admirably modern and typical of Bolo’s ingenuity.

Next came a plate of meloso de carabineros, Spanish red prawns with bomba rice, Manila clams and chanterelles in a light, saline shrimp reduced broth ($43). Juana de pato ($34) is a duck dish (left) enriched with foie gras and fragrant arborio rice, seasonal mushrooms and baby roots suffused with an octopus-duck broth. At this point we cried “Tío!”—knowing dessert would follow: a dark, flourless chocolate-pistachio tartin with salty pistachio brittle, Sicilian pistachio ice cream and a little olive oil ($12) . Also, migas andaluzas ($12), a mélange of Seville olive oil cookie crumbs, crispy cocoa-flavored meringue, Marcona almond praline, double chocolate ice cream and an accent of gold sea salt. One could hardly have a Spanish dinner without custard; Bolo calls his “Flan 2.0” ($13), which involves a foamy vanilla emulsion, dried mandarins and caramel bubbles—not really molecular, just playful for dessert.

The wine list is not all that long but it represents many of the finest Spanish bottlings now coming into this country, all at reasonable prices. The two dining rooms are warm and the service staff very cordial in every respect. Spanish cuisine of this depth and breadth would be rare even in Barcelona, and in coming to America Luis Bolo gave us his great imagination and his hard work to produce something never seen before. That’s what immigrants so often do.