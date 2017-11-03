NYC's The Pool Lacks Depth in its Cuisine By John Mariani

It was the big restaurant story of the year when Major Food Group, headed by chefs Rich Torrisi and Mario Carbone with partner Jeff Zalaznick (below), took over the lease of what had been The Four Seasons restaurant and turned it into two separate restaurants, The Grill and The Pool.

It seemed an odd choice by the landlords, German real estate developer Aby J. Rosen and Michael Fuchs, to sign on Major Food Group, which up until then had been doing much smaller, much less extravagant restaurants around NYC that included the Parm sandwich shop and the retro Italian-American Carbone. Fortunately, the NYC Historic Landmarks Commission had long ago granted protected status to the interior, which was located in Mies van der Rohe’s Seagram Building and designed by Restaurant Associates and architect Philip Johnson.

When it opened in 1959, there was never a restaurant as spectacular, both for its look and for its role in the city’s social history. Thus, the new owners could do little but polish the premises, which included 20-foot-tall beaded metal curtains, a Richard Lippold bronze sculpture above the bar, and a babbling pool in the middle of the dining room. There had been a Picasso tapestry in the hallway connecting the two dining rooms, but that is now safely at the New-York Historical Society. Instead there is a wall of potted plants that look like one at a suburban nursery.

I shall not get into the debate as to whether the Four Seasons needed to be rescued from neglect or opine on whether the faithful regulars will return to The Grill and The Pool (von Bidder and his partner Julian Niccolini plan to open a new restaurant not far from their former one). Things seem to be going very well with a curious new crowd who have been lured by a three-star review of The Grill in the NY Times (though it did not receive a single star from the Michelin Guide). Having only dined at a private wine dinner in an upper room, I can only comment that the food was far from special, including a pate with olives that looked and tasted like the ones in Betty Crocker cookbooks and a filet mignon so heavily crusted with crushed peppercorns as to demolish the taste of the beef and wine.

I can’t say I was happy to see that the new clientele in The Grill was given to shirt sleeves and even t-shirts, for there is no longer a dress code that once upon a time required a jacket for men (if you arrived coat-less, the restaurant had a rack of blue blazers to choose from).

I can report on The Pool dining room, which looks pretty much the same, except that the seasonal potted trees (fake) are no longer arrayed around the pool and the lighting is unconvivially lower. The trees have been replaced by a large Alexander Calder mobile that works beautifully in this space, although the patterned carpet seems to evoke a failed attempt by Jackson Pollack to create a fabric line. The introduction of throbbing music is a travesty in a setting like this.

I’m happy to say that the dining rooms staff could not be friendlier, more knowledgeable or more professional, a vast improvement over the often dour service of the past by captains and waiters who had been going through the motions for too long.

Apparently Torrisi is in charge of The Pool menu, and he’s kept it relatively simple, not unlike its predecessor at The Four Seasons. Seafood figures large on the two-page menu, beginning with a selection of raw fishes (a whopping $60 for three, five for $95), crudites ($23), foie gras ($32), and “toast” (above) referring to seafood atop slices of toast. The yellowfin tuna with harissa and olive oil ($21) that I tried was superb. There’s no denying the excellent overall quality of the ingredients, which included a huge portion of Portuguese turbot a la plancha ($53) as good as any I’ve had in Europe, with all the requisite gelatinous texture intact (below). A sea bass tartare with oyster sauce and celeries ($22) made for a good appetizer, and wholly unexpected was Dungeness crab rice with green olive oil and bay leaf ($36), which was quite good but might have been had at any number of Chinese restaurants around town. So, too, at this point, charred octopus has become something of a cliché in NYC restaurants, here done with aji dulce and onion blossoms ($26). Lobster with orange and coconut vinaigrette ($48) was pleasant enough but a sea bass with a tomato and white mousse ($ ) needed more flavor. There is a whole fish of the day for two (MP) and black pepper duck ($1) and a NY strip steak ($65).

For this kind of money you still need to order side dishes, not listed on the menu and including duck fat-fried potatoes—six strips of them—and a plate of unattractive slices of eggplant.

When you open the dessert menu you’ll find a list of 54 vintages of Château d’Yquem Sauternes by the half-bottle, glass or bottle, ranging from $675 for a 2000 up to $19,000 for a 1900. I’m not at all sure why this collection was compiled, since the sale of Sauternes everywhere has plummeted in recent years; this seems more of a Las Vegas high roller wink than a sensible way to spend your money.

Desserts, all $18, were very disappointing. Strawberry shortcake (above) with corn and lychee took a simple American favorite and gussied it up to be unrecognizable as such, and a chocolate custard with cupuacu fruit and tonka bean was both odd and unsavory.

Incidentally, The Pool’s website does not list prices, usually a sign the management is testing how much they can be pushed in the near future. The shock of the bill may be cushioned by the grandeur of the room and the superb service staff that makes you feel very welcome. Still, $60 for three pieces of raw fish and $65 for a steak without potatoes is going pretty high into the stratosphere.

I do look forward to going to The Grill sometime, if only to soak up that uniquely marvelous look that has dated not at all since 1959. For now I’m glad to go back to The Pool, but not rushing to return for the food alone.

THE POOL 99 East 52nd Street (near Park Avenue)