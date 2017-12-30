NYE-Inspired Hair & Makeup from Primp and Blow North Scottsdale

The much-anticipated end-of-year finale is finally upon us. And if you’re like us, you want to look cute AF while you’re counting down the seconds to midnight. While many look through Instagram for inspirational NYE looks, we went straight to the beauty experts to get the real scoop. We called MK McNicholas, owner of Primp and Blow North Scottsdale. MK had us sit down with Beauty Guru and Manager of Primp and Blow North Scottsdale, Tami Webb.

Below, we have the looks that are sure to sleigh your NYE events. (You can officially thank us later.)

Modern “Natural” - Thanks to Victoria’s Secret Supermodels everywhere, the effortlessly glam look is so on-point. From light waves with two bends in the middle and big and soft curls placed gently over one shoulder, hair perfection now seems attainable. Tami suggests pairing these hair trends with the popular nude make-up looks. Glowing flawless skin with very light and natural contour, extra-large lashes and nude lips will transform you to supermodel perfection.

Old Hollywood Glam - Who isn't still totally in love with the gorgeously defined makeup from decades before, specifically the 20’s and 40’s? From Marilyn Monroe’s red lips to Audrey Hepburn’s bold eyebrows to Bette Davis’ DDG gaze to Grace Kelly’s glow. This look is all about exaggerating your features so the eyes look big and the lips look even bigger. A satiny scarlet mouth, cut crease eyeshadow and large false lashes take this look to next level glamour. “Victory rolls, a hairstyle popular in the 1940s characterized by voluminous curls of hair that frame the face, have also made the “pin-up” look iconic,” says Tami at Primp and Blow North Scottsdale.

Pony Tails with Statement Lips - This fabulous I Dream of Jeannie – inspired hair style has been seen on celebs and A-listers around the globe. This look is the perfect intersection of sophisticated glam and casual fun. This look can be paired with a bold statement lip as listed below.

Red - The red lip is a classic for a reason-it creates a chic appearance in just one swipe and is universally flattering. And the timeless shade is just as iconic as the stars who have worn it! From silver screen sirens like Marilyn Monroe, to star musicians like Debbie Harry and Jennifer Lopez,red lips are great for ringing in the New Year.

Matte -When it comes to a statement-making pout, matte lipstick is the way to go. The product leaves the lip with a velvety finish that stops people in their tracks. From pinks to deep burgundies, matte lips are not the easiest of looks to pull off, but when you can, they look flawless. This season, bold shades in mahogany and purple are trending hard. Tami’s must-have is NARS Liquid Matte.

Ombre - These days, it’s all about the ombre lip; a very similar gradation of color that evolves from lightest to darkest, beginning at the center of the mouth. And it’s usually outlined by a darker shade of lip pencil or lipstick to fake fuller lips. At Primp and Blow North Scottsdale, they use Smash Box Ombre Lips to create the perfect pout.

Smashbox at Primp and Blow North Scottsdale