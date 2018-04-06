NYPD Releases 911 Transcripts, Footage Of Saheed Vassell's Final Moments

911 Caller: There is a guy walking around. He looks like he is crazy but he’s pointing something at people that looks like a gun and he’s like popping it like he’s pulling the trigger. He’s not pulling a trigger but he’s making a motion as if he is and there is something sticking out of his jacket.

Dispatcher: Ok, is anybody injured?

911 Caller: Nobody is injured

Dispatcher: Ok, give me one second. Ok help is on the way, I just have a few more questions, ok?

911 Caller: Aha

Dispatcher: You said it looks like a gun?

911 Caller: Yes