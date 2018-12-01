NYPD Searching For Couple Whose Times Square Proposal Went Horribly Wrong

The New York Police Department is searching for a couple whose engagement ring fell down a Times Square drain.

According to police, the would-be groom was so excited after popping the question that he dropped his fiancée’s ring on Friday evening before she could put it on.

The Associated Press reports the couple asked police for help but left without giving their names or contact details when the diamond-studded sparkler couldn’t be retrieved.

Police announced Saturday that special operations personnel had made an important breakthrough in the case: they had found (and cleaned) the ring.

Now they just need to figure out who the mystery couple is.

Stay tuned.

WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!

She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? 💍 call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN pic.twitter.com/tPWg8OE0MQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

Here’s a photo of the couple. pic.twitter.com/Fu2Kbfc8Bt — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) December 1, 2018