NYPL Lions Gala: Where Writers are King

Except for Brokaw, the honorees stuck around to sign books for the 500 guests on the library’s first floor. Desserts and after dinner cordials were served as fans queued up. Among those who attended were Chuck Schumer, David Remnick, Zadie Smith, Gay Talese, Amanda Foreman, Lynn Nesbit, and Billy Collinssporting his medal and red ribbon, a lion some years before. Another prior lionSalman Rushdie held court at the library as well; he was reminded of a time decades ago when he was in hiding, under a “fatwa” for writing The Satanic Verses, and was here in plain sight, feted by hundreds of insiders, acknowledging that sometimes being a writer can be life threatening. “This is better,” he said wryly in the warmth of this special night.