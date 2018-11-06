U.S. NEWS
The Election Arrived, But Where The Heck Was The NYT's Election Needle?

The swinging needle of poll-watcher anxiety was nowhere to be seen atthe start of election night.
By David Barden

Polls were closing, votes were being counted and some races had already been called, but there was one thing noticeably missing from the start of this year’s election night: The New York Times needle

Rest assured, by 10 p.m. EST, the Times’ torture device needle was back in business (and ready to give the anxiety levels of countless Americans an unwanted boost).

During the first few hours of the night, “technical difficulties” left Twitter users anxiously awaiting the needle’s return.

With many Democrats experiencing haunting flashbacks to the needle’s seemingly reassuring tilt toward presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, Twitter users freaked out. 

David Barden
Editor, HuffPost Australia
