The Election Arrived, But Where The Heck Was The NYT's Election Needle?

Polls were closing, votes were being counted and some races had already been called, but there was one thing noticeably missing from the start of this year’s election night: The New York Times needle.

Rest assured, by 10 p.m. EST, the Times’ torture device needle was back in business (and ready to give the anxiety levels of countless Americans an unwanted boost).

People of earth! The NEEDLE is finally working. And strongly suggesting that the Dems will take the House. https://t.co/5xxzNtqSS8 — Clifford Levy (@cliffordlevy) November 7, 2018

We're ready to launch the needles. https://t.co/aZy7ByUixi — The Upshot (@UpshotNYT) November 7, 2018

During the first few hours of the night, “technical difficulties” left Twitter users anxiously awaiting the needle’s return.

Well. We have issues over here. Don't know when we'll have something. — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 7, 2018

Well, technical difficulties persist on the needle. But the basic outline of the night seems to be clear: A rehash of the 2016 election, but with more Democratic strength. — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 7, 2018

Why haven’t the cowards at the NYT turned on their election needle yet? — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) November 7, 2018

Have you tried turning it off and back on again? — TheSafariMan (@thesafariman) November 7, 2018

With many Democrats experiencing haunting flashbacks to the needle’s seemingly reassuring tilt toward presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, Twitter users freaked out.

I fear the return of the election needle. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 6, 2018

God no anything but the needle https://t.co/VOpWeDs2DF — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) November 6, 2018

wow the new election needle is grim af pic.twitter.com/WQ23TZHoqw — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 6, 2018

Brace yourselves -- the election needle starts soon pic.twitter.com/BpWMmGKtol — It's Daniel Poarch! (@DanielfromSport) November 7, 2018

Introducing my election needle. It measures online “freak out” levels. pic.twitter.com/YiOudWpndn — B.J. Martino (@bjmartino) November 7, 2018

Me prepping for the @nytimes election needle AND polls closing in MN. pic.twitter.com/Dqw0M1DzyC — Jackie O'Shea (@jackieloshea) November 7, 2018

Eyeballing that election needle like pic.twitter.com/f2x3AGmTFx — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) November 7, 2018