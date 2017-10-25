Dear Canadian Buddies,

I hope this finds you all well. In these dark days in my country where there is talk of building border walls, scrapping NAFTA, and growing American super-egoist populist nationalism, here is my take on the American treatment of Canadians when they come across the border, as many due in the winter (starting now) to escape the cold: Bosque Avian Wonder

I still have many warm memories of my days in the north country:

1. Of Red Lake, Ontario, at 15, fishing for Walleyes and (of course Northern Pike) with my dear Dad in 1962;

2. Of Banff and the ice fields, Alberta, with my dear son Chris at 8 in 1979;

3. Of Montreal visiting Old Jim and Madame Paulette with my dear wife Sabina in about 1976.

And our son Chris knows that his maternal grandfather Anton Stein was a Canadian! He emigrated from Brandon, Manitoba (where his parents had settled after leaving the Austro-Hungarian Empire), to Chicago in about 1935.

For these reasons, whenever I see the aforementioned Avian Wonders, this song plays in my heart:

O Canada! where pines and maples grow, Great prairies spread, and lordly rivers flow. How dear to us thy broad domain, From East to Western sea. The land of hope for all who toil, The True North strong and free!