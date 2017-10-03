The Obamas Make 25 Years Of Marriage Look So Damn Good

Barack and Michelle Obama reached a big marriage milestone on Tuesday when they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

That’s a quarter of a century of love between the former POTUS and FLOTUS, who tied the knot on Oct. 3, 1992 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago.

On Tuesday, Michelle wished her “swagalicious” husband a happy anniversary on Twitter, writing: “A quarter of a century later, you’re still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I <3 you.”

Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you. pic.twitter.com/y0nevQmatB — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2017

Michelle turned down his initial offers because she felt it was inappropriate given that she was his mentor. Eventually, though, she gave in.

“Finally, I offered to quit my job, and at last she relented,” Barack previously told Oprah Magazine. “On our first date, I treated her to the finest ice cream Baskin-Robbins had to offer, our dinner table doubling as the curb. I kissed her, and it tasted like chocolate.”

Over the years, Barack has declared his love and admiration for Michelle time and time again and has credited his wife with shaping him into the man he is today.

“Obviously, I couldn’t have done anything that I’ve done without Michelle,” Obama said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2011. “You were asking earlier what keeps me sane, what keeps me balanced, what allows me to deal with the pressure. It is this young lady right here and our two daughters.”

He continued: “Not only has she been a great first lady, she is just my rock. I count on her in so many ways every single day.”

