Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush have reportedly been asked to deliver eulogies to the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

McCain, who died Saturday at the age of 81, had asked that the former presidents speak at his funeral at Washington’s National Cathedral on Saturday, according to CBS News. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend.

President Donald Trump will not be invited to McCain’s funeral, at the request of the late senator. The White House was told of McCain’s wishes by family members before his death.

Both Obama and Bush defeated McCain in races for the presidency. Bush bested him in the 2000 Republican primary and Obama won the presidency in 2008 against McCain. But both men deeply admired the Arizona senator.

Obama said McCain had the “courage to put the greater good” above his own.

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

Bush called McCain “a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order.” Some lives, he said, “are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled.”

Senator #JohnMcCain will lie in state here at the Arizona Capitol this Wednesday -- his birthday. This is a rare and distinct occurrence for a truly special man. John McCain is Arizona, and we will honor his life every way we can. — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 26, 2018

A private ceremony will be held on Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Maryland, and McCain will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery next to Naval Academy classmate and long-time friend, Admiral Chuck Larson.