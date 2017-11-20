Obama Wishes Joe Biden A Happy Birthday With An Adorable Meme

Joe Biden may be another year older, but these memes never get old.

Former President Barack Obama celebrated the 75th birthday of the former vice president Monday by tweeting a meme that seemed to capture their friendship over the years in a nutshell.

The meme, in theme with past ones created for and by the iconic pair, shows a serious Obama giving his 2014 State of the Union address before Congress as Biden hilariously grins and points in the background.

ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth--

BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!

ME: Joe.



Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have. pic.twitter.com/sKbXjNiEjH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 20, 2017

The caption has Obama attempting to plan when he’ll wish Biden a happy birthday during his speech, before Biden interrupts to do it for him.

The 44th president also wrote that Biden was “my brother and the best vice president anybody could have.”

Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, also gave her husband a shoutout on Twitter with a photo of them together. She described him as “the man who still takes my breath away.”

Happy Birthday to the man who still takes my breath away. pic.twitter.com/x3S3W4xhev — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 20, 2017

Can’t get enough of the Obama-Biden bromance? Check out some memories and memes they’ve shared, or just soak in this envy-inducing Joe and Barack friendship bracelet ― shared by Biden on Obama’s 55th birthday ― below.

Happy 55th, Barack! A brother to me, a best friend forever. pic.twitter.com/uNsxouTKOO — VP Biden (Archived) (@VP44) August 4, 2016